Rainbow Pools and Living Art Design Recognized for Industry Leadership and Community Commitment

FISHKILL, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) recently named Mike Todd of Rainbow Pools and Living Art Design the 2025 PHTA Retailer of the Year. This honor recognizes Mike’s 40+ year legacy in pool and spa retail, his leadership in the Northeast, and his longstanding commitment to customer care, industry excellence, and service.When customers walk into Rainbow Pools, they step into the lasting impact of Mike Todd’s vision and the staff’s dedication. A Certified Builder Professional, Certified Service Technician, and active member of PHTA and NESPA, Mike blends technical expertise with a customer-first approach that prioritizes transparency, education, and support throughout the ownership experience.His influence extends well beyond the showroom as a respected voice for higher standards across the industry.This commitment to leadership and quality is also reflected in Rainbow Pools’ recent feature on the cover of the November 2025 issue of AQUA Magazine.The cover story highlights the Rainbow Pools and Living Art Design team, showcasing their approach to customer education, product knowledge, and personalized service — values that have helped define the company as a trusted name in the region for decades. See the issue here: https://www.aquamagazine.com/digital-edition/784913e3?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ATHLCD251111002&utm_term=&oly_enc_id=0139H4718101C1U#1 In addition to these milestones, Rainbow Pools and Living Art Design is partnering with Sparrow’s Nest for this year’s Season of Gratitude, where customers and Rainbow Pools work together to support local families in need. Through every initiative, the company remains focused on giving back to the community that has supported them for generations.Recognized as a champion for professionalism, integrity, and heart, Mike Todd and the Rainbow Pools and Living Art Design team continue to lead with purpose — doing business the right way, with a focus on relationships, service, and community.Congratulations to Mike Todd and the entire Rainbow Pools and Living Art Design team on these well-deserved honors.

