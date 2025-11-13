Pirani Announces Free Online Forum on Mexico’s Anti-Money Laundering Law

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pirani announced today the upcoming launch of its virtual Forum on Mexico’s Federal Law for the Prevention and Identification of Operations with Illicit Proceeds (LFPIORPI), a key event designed to help organizations strengthen their compliance and Anti-Money Laundering/Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CTF) programs. The forum will take place on Wednesday, November 26, and will be offered free of charge to participants across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Spain.The event will be held virtually via Zoom and is open to compliance, risk, legal, financial, and fintech professionals, as well as AML/CTF officers seeking to stay current with regulatory requirements and optimize their processes with technology. The session will begin at 11:00 a.m. in Mexico City; 10:00 a.m. in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras; 12:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, and Peru; 1:00 p.m. in Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela; 2:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay; and 6:00 p.m. in Spain.The forum will feature three leading experts in compliance and AML/CTF.Alondra de la Garza Erives, Partner in the AML/CTF Practice at Salles Sainz Grant Thornton, will bring insights from her more than 18 years of experience and certifications from CNBV, FELADE, and the University for Peace.Ana Itzel de la Cruz Pérez, Compliance Officer at Intermex México and AML Lead for Vulnerable Activities at MG Delfos, will share her expertise as a double-certified specialist recognized with the 2024 Rising Star in Compliance and AML award.Leticia Pelayo Merlos, Deputy Director of Regulatory Control, will contribute knowledge gained from over eight years working in compliance across Mexico and Latin America, with certifications from CNBV, ACAMS, and UIF and hands-on experience leading AML system implementations for fintech and financial institutions.The forum is aimed at professionals working in compliance, risk, auditing, legal, and finance, as well as fintech leaders who want to strengthen their understanding of Mexico’s Anti-Money Laundering Law. Attendance is limited to ensure a dynamic and participatory environment where attendees can engage directly with the experts.Participants will learn key principles for complying with the LFPIORPI, strategies to strengthen AML/CTF programs, and perspectives on current regulatory challenges. The discussion will also address best practices used by leading organizations, the role of technology in enhancing money laundering prevention, and practical case studies based on real-world scenarios developed with Pirani’s platform.Registration is now open at https://www.piranirisk.com/es/foro-ley-antilavado-mexico More about PiraniPirani is a valuable risk management software for any company, as it contributes to the organization's success by managing risks at another level and in a simple way. Pirani adapts to the methodology of your organization since it allows you to implement international standards such as ISO 31000, COSO, Basel II and III, ISO 27001, ISO 19600 or specialized standards of countries.In addition, at Pirani, you will be able to carry out your risk management and perform all the SARO stages of operational risk management, including identification, measurement, control, and monitoring. You will also be able to perform comprehensive risk management since it has different management systems for operational risks, information security, prevention of money laundering, regulatory compliance, and audit management.There has never been a more straightforward technological solution to manage risks, and it can be the best option for your company. Not only do we say so, but we are also backed by platforms such as G2, where Pirani has obtained +120 badges for excellence in several key areas. From being recognized as a Momentum Leader to obtaining the highest Ease of Use rating in its category, Pirani has consolidated its position as a benchmark in customer satisfaction, market presence, and ease of use. These achievements reflect Pirani's commitment to quality, innovation, user satisfaction, and setting high standards in the industry.

