2nd ICA Symposium to Take Place in Miami: A Global High-Impact Forum on Workplace Health, Safety, Sustainability and AI

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interactive Community Alliance (ICA) announces the 2nd ICA Symposium on Occupational Health and Safety, an international gathering that, for the first time in Miami, will bring together leaders from construction, manufacturing, services, airport infrastructure, energy, education, insurance and health to drive real change in workplace environments.The event, taking place on March 26–27, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center (MACC), positions Miami as the strategic bridge between the United States, Latin America, and Europe, and as the epicenter of a dialogue that integrates prevention, sustainability, wellbeing, innovation, and responsible leadership for the future of work.Florida is experiencing one of the largest infrastructure booms in the country — airports, ports, construction, logistics, and urban expansion — a growth that directly impacts workplace safety, productivity, sustainability, and the labor force that sustains these sectors. This context makes Miami the ideal meeting point for an international dialogue on the future of work, especially in industries that currently drive regional economic development.This edition elevates the conversation to a global level, connecting the world around the challenges and opportunities of workplace wellbeing, productivity, sustainability, preventive innovation and artificial intelligence.The Symposium aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to decent work, reducing inequality, and building resilient communities, integrating the voices of business leaders, academia, authorities, and the working communities that represent the human foundation of economic development. The event will be a space to decide, learn, connect, and transform, with a strategic perspective toward the future of work.This edition will feature high-level international leaders whose expertise and influence will contribute to strengthening prevention, productivity, and workplace wellbeing. Among them are: Lorraine Martin, CEO of the National Safety Council (NSC) in the United States; Manal Azzi, Head of the Occupational Safety and Health Policy Team at the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva; Helmut Ehnes, President of the ISSA Mining Section and Chair of the Vision Zero Steering Committee based in Germany; and Matthew Olota, President-elect of the International Occupational Hygiene Association (IOHA), a global organization with presence in Canada and Europe. Their participation will bring companies, professionals, and working and communities closer to international standards, evidence-based approaches, and transformation models that foster more human, sustainable, and competitive economies.For the first time in the United States, the Symposium will host the official presentation of the PREVER Awards, granted by the General Council of Industrial Relations and Labor Sciences of Spain, one of the most prestigious recognitions in preventive culture, social responsibility, and professional excellence. With more than 25 years of history, these awards have honored institutions, companies, governments, and professionals committed to protecting life, human dignity, and sustainability at work. Their presence in Miami marks a historic milestone, strengthening ties between the Americas, Europe, and the Spanish-speaking world, and reinforces the Symposium as a space of high-level relevance, international legitimacy, and real social impact.The 2nd ICA Symposium builds on measurable social impact. The first edition, held in 2024, brought together 275 participants and enabled 81 individuals to access free technical training programs in Electricity and Construction Project Management, thanks to the partnership between ICA and Florida International University (FIU). These programs opened doors to new employment opportunities, economic mobility, and professional growth for workers and families in the community. In 2026, the Symposium expands this mission, driving more accessible education, greater talent development, business strengthening, and community transformation, reinforcing ICA’s belief that prevention, education, and wellbeing create the future.This upcoming Symposium also represents a strategic opportunity for sponsors and partners, offering a high-visibility space before business leaders, decision-makers, insurance companies, universities, regulatory authorities, companies in fast-growing sectors, and organizations committed to wellbeing, sustainability, and responsible innovation. Participating companies will be able to strengthen their corporate reputation, position themselves as leaders in prevention and social responsibility, access new professional networks, and connect with working and immigrant communities that drive the regional economy. Sponsorship packages allow brand integration, institutional presence, purpose-driven activations, scholarship contributions, and impact initiatives that generate measurable economic and social value.Media outlets, organizations, companies, academic institutions, and leaders interested in participating, covering, or collaborating with this event are invited to learn more and register at: https://icapbc.org/en/ii-symposium-ica-2026/ More about Interactive Community Alliance, Inc. (ICA):Interactive Community Alliance, Inc. (ICA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving Palm Beach County’s most vulnerable children, youth, and adults. Through impactful programs focused on education, health, community safety, and culture, ICA works to enhance quality of life, strengthen families, and build a resilient, united community equipped to thrive amidst change.

