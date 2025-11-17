Summit for Wellbeing 2026 Arrives in Miami to Redefine the Future of Health and Conscious Living

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intus Health proudly announces the Summit for Wellbeing 2026, an immersive, transformative event designed to inspire a profound shift in how individuals and communities understand, experience, and live health. The summit will take place on Saturday, March 14th, 2026, at the Graham Center Ballrooms at Florida International University (FIU), located at 11200 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL 33174.Conceived as a visionary gathering, the Summit for Wellbeing seeks to unite the worlds of science, integrative medicine, ancestral wisdom, and conscious leadership, providing a holistic space where knowledge, innovation, and personal transformation converge. “Its mission is rooted in promoting wellbeing not just as a lifestyle trend but as an integral path toward a more balanced, vibrant, and aware life.” said Diana Figueroa, Founder of INTUS HEALTH | Coach | Specialist in Ayurveda and Bioneuroemotion and Founder of the Summit for Wellbeing.The 2026 edition will bring together a distinguished lineup of experts, physicians, thought leaders, and organizations deeply committed to preventive health, sustainability, and the expansion of human consciousness. The program is thoughtfully designed around three core segments—Detox, Vitality, and Mind— each featuring specialized speakers who will guide attendees through interconnected dimensions of modern wellbeing.Confirmed Speakers Include:Dr. Julio Clavijo ÁlvarezA board-certified U.S. plastic surgeon with academic foundations at Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, Harvard, and the University of Pittsburgh. Founder of AI HairTransplant Miami and AI Gaia Medical Spa, Dr. Clavijo is recognized for integrating stem cells, molecular biology, and hyperbaric medicine into aesthetic and regenerative treatments. A member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, he merges advanced science with natural, holistic outcomes.María Vallasciani MS, RD, LD/N, RN, CNSC, IBCLC, CSSDA leading clinical and sports nutrition expert with over a decade of experience improving lives across Miami and worldwide. Founder of MVNUTRITION, María combines degrees in Dietetics, Nutrition, Psychology, Nursing, and certification in Sports Nutrition from the International Olympic Committee. A former professional tennis player and triathlete, she collaborates with Holtz Children’s Hospital and the University of Miami, empowering patients of all ages with evidence-based nutrition and performance strategies.Michelle PeiretA renowned specialist in epigenetics and nutrigenomics, Michelle has transformed the health and habits of more than 6,000 individuals through her groundbreaking Método Michelle Peiret. Her approach demonstrates how nutrition and lifestyle can influence genetic expression to optimize wellbeing naturally. She advocates for sustainable mind–body practices that promote vitality, longevity, and conscious living—without dependency on medication.Sarah PrunAn acclaimed performance trainer with international experience in Chile and Miami, and founder of SPRUN SPORT TRAINER. A former professional athlete, Sarah specializes in high-performance training, strength, endurance, and TRX methodologies. Her science-backed approach has elevated the physical and mental performance of numerous elite athletes, helping them surpass their limits and achieve peak results.An Invitation to TransformThroughout the Summit, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in keynote sessions, expert panels, and experiential learning moments dedicated to cleansing the body, boosting vitality, and elevating the mind. The event promises an inspiring and deeply enriching experience for anyone committed to health, personal growth, and purposeful living.Tickets & InformationFor detailed information and ticket reservations, please visit the official Summit for Wellbeing website: https://summitforwellbeing.com/ More About Diana Figueroa, Founder of INTUS HEALTHDiana Figueroa is the founder of INTUS HEALTH, a holistic health approach that combines the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with modern science to transform well-being into a conscious lifestyle. With over 20 years of experience, she is certified in Bioneuroemotion, Preventive Ayurveda, Yoga, and Vedanta, and is a coach specializing in emotional and personal transformation.Guided by her own life journey, marked by discipline, compassion, and inner stillness, Diana created the vision of INTUS HEALTH, The Way of Life: to democratize well-being and support people in healing, reconnecting, and living with purpose. She believes that being of service to others is the greatest virtue. Today, she inspires communities and leaders to live more consciously, understanding health not as a destination, but as a daily path of transformation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.