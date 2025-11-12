Army veteran Katie Verderber joins Silverman Law Office as litigation attorney

Katie Verderber Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served thousands of clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Army veteran Katie Verderber joins Silverman Law Office as a litigation attorney handling business, contract, real estate and probate disputes across Montana.

Katie’s leadership experience and mission-focused approach make her a powerful advocate for our clients.” — Joel Silverman, CEO

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katie Verderber , a Montana native and military veteran, has joined Silverman Law Office as a litigation attorney focusing on business and contract disputes, real estate matters and probate.Raised in Valier, Verderber earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Montana Western before receiving her Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law.Her desire to serve others led her to commission as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer in the United States Army, where she provided legal counsel to commanders on issues ranging from military justice and administrative law to national security and cybersecurity. She supported both domestic and international operations and deployed to Afghanistan in 2019.After medically retiring from the Army, Verderber returned home to Montana and joined the Montana Department of Justice as a civil litigator. There, she represented the state in high-stakes cases involving wrongful convictions, inmate litigation and constitutional challenges.“Katie’s leadership experience and mission-focused approach make her a powerful advocate for our clients,” said Joel Silverman , CEO of Silverman Law Office. “Her dedication to public service and commitment to Montana communities align perfectly with our firm’s values.”Outside the office, Verderber enjoys camping, skiing and exploring Montana with her four dogs. She is currently in the team selection process for USA Wheelchair Curling, with the goal of representing the United States at the Winter Paralympics in March 2026.Founded in 2012, Silverman Law Office serves thousands of clients across Montana from offices in Helena, Bozeman, Big Timber, and now Butte. The firm focuses on tax, business, estate planning, real estate, probate and litigation law.Call 406-449-4829 or visit https://mttaxlaw.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.