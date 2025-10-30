Silverman Law Office accepting applications for Legal Helper Scholarships

Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverman Law Office is now accepting applications for its annual Legal Helper Scholarships , two $1,000 awards recognizing students who are dedicated to helping others with legal issues.The Legal Helper Scholarships are meant to reflect the firm’s commitment to compassionate, client-centered service and its mission to improve access to quality legal help. Each year, the scholarships support students who demonstrate a strong dedication to assisting others through the law or related fields.“Every day, we see how meaningful it is when someone has the right legal help,” said CEO Joel Silverman. “These scholarships allow us to invest in students who share our belief that helping others through the legal system can truly change lives.”The scholarships are open to students enrolled in accredited undergraduate, graduate, or professional programs throughout the United States. High school seniors and GED holders who have been accepted into an accredited program are also eligible. Applicants must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and a demonstrated commitment to helping people with legal challenges.Applicants must submit a 1,000-word essay, an updated résumé, and an unofficial transcript by Dec. 31, 2025, to receptionist@mttaxlaw.com. The recipients will be announced in January 2026.For full eligibility details and application instructions, visit https://mttaxlaw.com/careers/student-opportunities/ Founded in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served thousands of clients from its offices in Helena, Bozeman, Big Timber and Butte, focusing on business law, real estate, estate planning, tax law, contract law, probate and litigation.

