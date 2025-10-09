Submit Release
Silverman Law Office opens new location in Butte

Silverman Law Office is located at 3334 Harrison Avenue in Butte.

Ivy Newman Fredrickson

Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 8,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

We understand this community. Our mission is to provide trusted, personalized legal guidance for the individuals, families, and businesses that make Butte unique.”
— Attorney Joel Silverman, CEO
BUTTE, MT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverman Law Office officially opened its Butte office on Oct. 1, expanding its full range of transactional and litigation services to the Mining City and surrounding area.

The new office allows the firm to better serve its many existing clients in Butte-Silver Bow while welcoming new clients from across the region.

The office is led by attorney Ivy Newman Fredrickson, a fifth-generation Butte native who returned home in 2015 after building a successful legal career in Washington, D.C., and Portland. With more than a decade of experience, she brings strong legal expertise and continues to serve the community on boards including the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health and the Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority.

Paralegal August Swanson will join Fredrickson in the Butte office, bringing more than 20 years of experience across multiple practice areas.

Attorney Joseph Joyce, a Butte native, will continue serving clients in the area from the firm’s Helena office.

Chief Operating Officer Mark Shutey, a Butte native and Montana Tech graduate, helped lead the expansion.

“This community shaped who I am,” Shutey said. “We’re proud to bring high-quality legal services home and partner with local families and businesses to help them thrive.”

CEO Joel Silverman, who began his legal career in Butte, emphasized the firm’s deep local roots.

“We understand this community,” Silverman said. “Our mission is to provide trusted, personalized legal guidance for the individuals, families, and businesses that make Butte unique.”

Founded in 2012, Silverman Law Office also has offices in Helena, Bozeman and Big Timber, focusing on tax law, real estate, estate planning, business, contract law, probate, litigation, and related services.

The Butte office is located at 3334 Harrison Avenue. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit mttaxlaw.com or call 406-229-8131.

You just read:

