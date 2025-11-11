Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes jobs created in construction sector

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, welcomed the construction sector’s 130,000 new jobs, which were created in the third quarter of 2025 - representing nearly half of the new jobs created in the country, according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday morning. The Minister said the job creation numbers prove his view that the construction sector can be a major contributor to jobs in the country.

“While South Africa’s official unemployment rate remains stubbornly high, I am encouraged that the construction sector is starting to play its role to meaningfully provide jobs and opportunities for South Africans across the country. With the reforms we are implementing with the South African Construction Action Plan (SACAP), both nationally and provincially, and the R14 billion worth of projects being designed, planned and constructed across the country, I have no doubt that the industry will contribute even more towards job creation in the weeks and months ahead,” Minister Macpherson said.

“After many years which we have seen the construction industry struggling and seeing subdued state investment into construction projects, it is very encouraging that we are starting to see this trend being turned around.” Minister Macpherson said the SACAP, which was adopted at a special meeting of the Minister and Members of the Executive Council from all nine provinces a few weeks

ago, will contribute to further growth in the construction sector as more projects are successfully completed on time and within budget. The six key interventions of the plan include:

1) Introducing accountability, including restriction committees and black-listing of defaulting contractors.

2) The possible ring-fencing of project budgets and ensuring cash flow to construction projects.

3) Digitised integrated project/asset information tracking through real-time dashboards across national and provincial public works departments.

4) Procurement reform, including the establishment of “Procurement War Rooms” and real-time monitoring of major tenders.

5) Strengthening audit outcomes and governance by working closely with the Auditor-General of South Africa to address irregularities in real time.

6) Professionalising the built-environment in the public sector by requiring registration of built-environment professionals, strengthening ethics and competence.

“As we work to implement these reforms provincially and nationally, I have no doubt that we will further see infrastructure investment, construction sector growth and job creation across South Africa. The work now lies ahead to expedite these reforms as quickly as possible to turbocharge the construction sector in order for us to start making an impact in communities across the country as South Africans see more cranes in the sky, and shovels in the ground,” Minister Macpherson said.

