hypothesis™ Selected for Ulta Beauty’s Curated Online Marketplace Just Six Weeks After Launch

hypothesis™ is now available at Ulta.com

Dermatologist-backed eczema care with proprietary TPZ-01™ enzyme technology now available at Ulta.com

Since launch, consumer response has been overwhelmingly positive. We're thrilled that Ulta Beauty selected us to showcase our eczema range, reaching millions seeking proven, effective solutions.” — Caroline Hadfield, President, hypothesis™

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- hypothesis™ , the science-first skincare brand pioneering precision eczema care, announced today it has been selected to join Ulta Beauty's curated online marketplace just six weeks after its initial launch—making its clinically validated eczema range immediately available to millions of consumers nationwide at Ulta.com.This rapid selection by one of beauty retail's most trusted platforms underscores the market's recognition of the breakthrough TPZ-01™ enzyme technology that powers hypothesis™, its evidence-based approach to eczema management, and the brand's unmatched independent validation credentials.Validation Through Rigorous CurationUlta Beauty's online marketplace represents a carefully curated selection of brands that meet the retailer's high standards for quality, innovation, and consumer trust. Since launching in October 2025 with four major independent certifications and dermatologist backing, hypothesis™ has seen significant consumer demand for its cutting-edge approach to addressing eczema's root causes rather than merely masking symptoms."Ulta Beauty has built tremendous consumer trust by being selective about the brands they feature," adds Oliver Liu, PhD, CEO & Founder of hypothesis™. "For consumers managing eczema, knowing that hypothesis™ has been chosen for this platform—and that our first-of-its-kind science is backed by independent dermatologists and four major certifications—provides the confidence they deserve when choosing skincare for compromised skin."Dermatologist-Supported Innovationhypothesis™ proprietary TPZ-01™ enzyme has been independently validated to selectively target Staph aureus—the harmful bacteria that drives eczema flares—while preserving beneficial microbes essential to skin health. This precision approach helps break the eczema flare cycle without relying on steroids or compromising the skin's natural microbiome balance. hypothesis™ is supported by an independent dermatology advisory board of leading eczema specialists, including Dr. Peter Lio, Dr. Jeff Yu, Dr. Omer Ibrahim, and Dr. Elbert H. Chen, who review clinical study designs, validate product claims, and ensure all innovations meet the highest standards of dermatological rigor.Immediately Available online at Ulta.comThe complete hypothesis™ eczema range is now available, including:• Eczema Precision Hydrogel• Eczema Therapy Cream• Precision Healing SprayAbout hypothesis™hypothesis™ is a science-driven skincare company dedicated to advancing precision eczema care through microbiome-supportive innovation. Its proprietary TPZ-01™ enzyme technology selectively reduces Staph aureus while preserving beneficial microbes essential to skin health.. Founded under parent company Topaz Biosciences, hypothesis™ has achieved unprecedented independent validation as the first skincare brand to earn four major certifications simultaneously: EWG VERIFIEDfor Eczema, MyMicrobiome's Microbiome-Friendly Eczema Certification, National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance, and Leaping Bunny Cruelty-Free Certification. The brand is committed to evidence-based solutions for the 31 million Americans living with eczema.________________________________________

