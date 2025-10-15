hypothesis™ Appoints Leading Dermatology Experts to Independent Advisory Board

hypothesis™ logo

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- hypothesis™ , the science-first skincare company pioneering precision enzyme technology for eczema care, today announced the formation of an independent Dermatology Advisory Board composed of four board-certified dermatologists who are leading experts in eczema research and skin microbiome science. The board will help review clinical study designs and data, ensure all product claims are supported by robust evidence, and advise on the company's research and development initiatives.Following its recent achievement as the first skincare brand to earn four major independent certifications for eczema care, hypothesis™ continues its commitment to scientific rigor and transparency. The board members serve in an advisory capacity and maintain independent practices, ensuring objective evaluation of all hypothesis™ claims and innovations."Effective long-term eczema care depends on more than just treating inflammation and itch—it means restoring and preserving a healthy skin microbiome," said Peter Lio, MD, FAAD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology & Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and founding director of the Chicago Integrative Eczema Center.Independent Expertise and ReviewBoard members bring decades of combined experience in treating eczema, conducting microbiome research, and understanding the complex interplay between skin barrier function, immune response, and microbial balance. Their guidance will help not only with assessment of emerging research, but the translation of complex science into information that is accessible to patients and healthcare providers as well.The board has reviewed the foundational science behind the patented TPZ-01™ enzyme from hypothesis™, which selectively targets Staphylococcus aureus—the bacteria behind eczema flares—while preserving beneficial skin microbes essential to barrier health."We've never had an enzyme like TPZ-01™ before that can control one particular species of bacteria on skin. It's a phenomenon in precision medicine that will bring benefits to countless patients with eczema," said Jeff Yu, MD, MS, Chair of Dermatology at Virginia Commonwealth University and President of the American Contact Dermatitis Society.This mechanism underpins the hypothesis™ approach to supporting long-term skin wellness without steroids or harsh antimicrobials.A Commitment to Transparency and Patient UnderstandingFor the millions living with eczema who have navigated countless treatments, this board provides an added layer of expert validation and accountability. Living with eczema requires more than topical care—it demands understanding, trust, and solutions grounded in real clinical evidence."Eczema care must be safe, effective, and gentle, especially for children. The patented TPZ-01™ enzyme offers families a steroid-free solution that eliminates Staph aureus bacteria while preserving beneficial microbes for lasting relief without side effects," stated Omer Ibrahim, MD, MBA, a board-certified, fellowship-trained dermatologist.The hypothesis™ advisory board will ensure that all future developments continue to meet the highest standards of dermatological rigor and ethical responsibility.The independent advisory board includes:Peter Lio, MD, FAAD – Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology & Pediatrics, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; Founding Director, Chicago Integrative Eczema Center; Board Member and Scientific Advisory Committee Member Emeritus, National Eczema AssociationJeff Yu, MD, MS – Chair of Dermatology, Virginia Commonwealth University; President, American Contact Dermatitis Society; Dual-board certified in adult and pediatric dermatologyOmer Ibrahim, MD, MBA – Board-certified, fellowship-trained dermatologist; CEO, KGL Skin Study Center; Adjunct faculty, Cleveland Clinic and Rush UniversityElbert H. Chen, MD, FAAD, FACMS – Double board-certified dermatologist and micrographic dermatologic surgeon; Chief of Mohs Surgery, The Permanente Medical Group; Former Chief Resident, Yale University School of MedicineThe board will meet quarterly to review ongoing research, evaluate product development initiatives, and assess emerging scientific evidence relevant to eczema care and skin microbiome health. The board will also contribute to educational initiatives from hypothesis™ for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers.About hypothesis™hypothesis™ is a science-driven skincare company dedicated to advancing precision eczema care through microbiome-supportive innovation. Its proprietary TPZ-01™ enzyme selectively targets Staphylococcus aureus—the bacteria behind eczema flares—while preserving the beneficial microbes essential to skin health. Founded in 2024, hypothesis™ is headquartered in Emeryville, California, and is committed to transforming eczema care through rigorous science and independent validation.

