hypothesis™ Becomes First Skincare Brand to Achieve Four Major Independent Certifications for Eczema Care

Both EWG and MyMicrobiome creating eczema-specific standards shows how underserved this community has been. These aren’t marketing claims — they’re independent proof of safety and efficacy.” — Caroline Hadfield, President hypothesis™

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- hypothesis™ , a science-first skincare company pioneering precision eczema care that targets Staph aureus while supporting the skin’s microbiome, today announced it is the first skincare brand globally to achieve four independent certifications: EWG VERIFIEDEczema, MyMicrobiome’s Microbiome-Friendly Eczema certification, the National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance, and Leaping Bunny cruelty-free certification.In 2025, both EWG and MyMicrobiome introduced eczema-specific safety standards for the first time, recognizing that eczema-prone skin requires heightened scrutiny beyond general “clean” or “microbiome-friendly” designations. EWG launched its eczema product category in October 2025, while MyMicrobiome introduced its eczema-focused protocols (Standards 27.10 for adults and 27.11 for infants) in July 2025.“This milestone represents a new way of validating eczema products for people with compromised skin,” said Oliver Liu, Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder of hypothesis™. “Dermatologists have long understood the role of Staph aureus in eczema, but until now there haven’t been tools to target it directly while supporting beneficial microbes.”Science with PrecisionAt the heart of hypothesis™ is TPZ-01™, a patented enzyme that selectively targets Staph aureus — the harmful bacteria behind eczema flares — while supporting the beneficial skin microbes essential to barrier health.By addressing the root microbial trigger of eczema, hypothesis™ helps break the flare cycle with a steroid-free approach that supports long-term skin resilience.Unlike conventional creams and steroid-based treatments, which do nothing to address the overgrowth of Staph aureus, hypothesis™ represents a new generation of targeted, microbiome-supportive eczema care.Launch CollectionThe debut line from hypothesis™ is now available at hypothesis.bioand includes:Eczema Precision HydrogelEczema Therapy CreamPrecision Healing SprayEach product has earned independent recognition for safety, microbiome compatibility, eczema suitability, and cruelty-free standards.About hypothesis™hypothesis™ is a science-driven skincare company dedicated to advancing precision eczema care through microbiome-supportive innovation. Its proprietary TPZ-01™ enzyme selectively reduces Staph aureus, the bacteria behind eczema flares, while preserving the beneficial microbes essential to skin health.Founded in 2024, hypothesis™ is headquartered in Emeryville, California and is committed to transforming eczema care through rigorous science and independent validation.

