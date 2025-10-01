Indra Energy Customers Revitalize Florida's Longleaf Pine Forests

Indra Energy Customers Drive Longleaf Pine Forest Restoration in Florida

It's incredibly rewarding to see our customers directly contributing to the revival of Florida's iconic longleaf pine forests.” — Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Indra Energy

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing its commitment to global reforestation Indra Energy is highlighting the significant environmental impact its Green Tree Energy Plans are generating in Florida, through a vital partnership with veritree. This initiative empowers Indra Energy customers to directly contribute to the restoration of one of America's most cherished and critical ecosystems: the Withlacoochee State Forest with longleaf pines.Once a sprawling and vital component of the southeastern United States, the magnificent longleaf pine forests have faced severe decline due to centuries of altered land use. Today, less than five percent of their original forest remains. The Withlacoochee State Forest, a crucial part of this natural heritage, is a prime example of an area in need of restoration.Through their participation in the Green Tree Energy Plans, Indra Energy customers are directly contributing to a pivotal project in partnership with veritree and the Florida Forest Service. This effort is dedicated to re-establishing the resilient longleaf pine and sandhill ecosystem within the Withlacoochee State Forest. By supporting the verified planting of these fire-tolerant and drought-resistant trees, Indra Energy’s customers are helping to cultivate a forest that excels at capturing carbon, minimizing soil erosion, and significantly enhancing the water quality of the Withlacoochee River watershed – a critical water source for eight surrounding counties."It's incredibly rewarding to see our customers directly contributing to the revival of Florida's iconic longleaf pine forests," commented Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Indra Energy. "Their decision to choose renewable energy is translating into real, measurable ecological benefits like stronger ecosystems. This project in Florida truly embodies how collective action can safeguard our natural world for years to come."veritree’s unique platform includes three stages of verification to ensure transparency of all planting activities, and even tracks survivability rates for the most accurate restoration insights. This vital work strengthens local biodiversity, restoring habitat for gopher turtles, red-cockaded woodpeckers, and bobtail qualis, as well as bolstering the forest's natural defenses against the impacts of climate change."Indra’s Green Tree Energy Plan exemplifies the restorative economy by combining home energy solutions with support for projects like the Withlacoochee State Forest," said David Luba, Co-founder and Head of Partnerships at veritree. "We're excited to partner with Indra to power and restore critical wildlife habitat while powering customers' homes."About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is an independent, licensed supplier of renewable electricity and carbon-offset natural gas. Their residential plans help customers reduce their carbon footprint — without installing solar panels — by using energy paired with renewable energy certificates (RECs) and carbon offsets*. The Green Tree Energy plans are a natural extension of Indra’s mission to make climate-positive energy accessible, simple, and impactful. Green Tree Energy plans are available in seven markets across utilities in Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. They include fixed rates competitive with local markets and utilities, and customers may choose between six-month or twelve-month terms. Not all states include both electric and natural gas plans.About veritreeveritree is a platform powering the global restorative economy. Its platform brings trust, traceability, and impact to nature-based solutions. Having reached 100 million trees pledged, it connects forward-thinking companies with verified action. From mangroves and kelp to wildfire reforestation, veritree helps organizations move from intention to measurable environmental and social outcomes. Learn more at veritree.com.*If you enroll on a 100% Renewable Energy plan with Indra Energy as a residential and/or small commercial customer, one hundred percent (100%) of your electricity usage will be paired with renewable energy certificates generated from renewable or alternative energy sources in the United States, which may include wind, solar, hydro or any other zero-emission sources which have been qualified as such. The amount of RECs that exceed any mandatory renewable portfolio, or clean standard requirements may be generated from renewable or alternative energy sources located anywhere in the United States. Indra will retire RECs in a regional generation attribute system, such as PJM Gats for customers in NJ, PA, MD, VA, IL, DC, DE territories, or via ISO - New England for customers in MA; the RECs are not generated in the State of Illinois. If you select a natural gas product, one hundred percent (100%) of your natural gas usage will be matched with carbon offsets.

