MEC Madoda Sambatha kicks off 2025/26 grain planting season, 12 Nov

MEC Madoda Sambatha is set to lead the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Provincial Grain Planting Launch, marking the start of the 2025/26 planting season in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality.

For the 2025/26 summer grain season, the programme will support 50 farmers across 2,700 hectares in all five local municipalities of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District. The R23 million allocation will be used to provide inputs, technical guidance, and essential resources to promote sustainable grain production and enhance food security.

Farmers attending the event will benefit from live demonstrations on key aspects of the planting season, including soil profiling to assess fertility and guide fertilizer application, proper soil preparation for optimal seedbed conditions, planter and boom sprayer calibration to ensure uniform seed placement and safe agrochemical use, and effective weed control techniques to enhance crop yields.

This launch forms part of the government’s Crop Massification Initiative, which targets fallow land in communal areas and strengthens access to productive resources for vulnerable farmers.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event, witness demonstrations, and engage with farmers and experts at the start of a productive planting season in the North West province.

The launch is scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 12 November 2025

Venue: Retladirela Agricultural Cooperative – Dwaalskraal Sannieshof

Time: 09:00

Enquiries:

Director: Communication Services

Ms Emelda Setlhako

Cell: 060 745 4020

E-mail: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA