Renowned Launches, Uniting RateMyAgent and Curated Social to Help Power Real Estate’s Local Expert Marketing Movement

The Local Expert Marketing solutions that Renowned offers help agents earn top-of-mind awareness, helping agents attract clients instead of chasing leads. Jim Crisera, CEO of Renowned, brings a performance-driven mindset and enterprise discipline to real estate tech. With deep experience across finance, software, and operations, he’s leading the Local Expert Marketing movement to help agents win trust and b Renowned is the first integrated suite of solutions built to power Local Expert Marketing, or LEM Joe Duenat, Executive Vice President of Renowned, is a 20-year real estate marketing veteran known for turning complex challenges into practical, scalable solutions. He is helping brokerages transform agent reputation into a powerful engine for visibility Renowned is a reenvisioned real estate industry brand

Renowned launches, uniting RateMyAgent and Curated Social to deliver automated Local Expert Marketing that builds trust, visibility, and listings.

Renowned helps brokerages turn agent performance into presence and presence into growth.” — Jim Crisera, CEO of Renowned

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned, a reenvisioned real estate industry brand, launches today, uniting two of the industry’s most proven and trusted platforms – RateMyAgent and Curated Social – into one powerful, integrated solution. Together, Renowned now offers a suite of solutions designed to power Local Expert Marketing (LEM), a category that defines how real estate agents can win more deals by staying visible, building trust, and amplifying local market expertise – automatically.

Renowned is the first integrated suite of solutions built to power Local Expert Marketing, or LEM, a movement in real estate based on a strategic discipline designed to help real estate professionals build visibility, trust, and local authority across the digital channels that matter.

“Renowned helps brokerages turn agent performance into presence and presence into growth,” said Jim Crisera, CEO of Renowned. “By combining verified reputation data with automated, done-for-you marketing, we help their agents win more listings and more buyer business.”

Market shifts raise the stakes

The emergence of Local Expert Marketing reflects recent changes in the real estate market. Existing home sales are on pace to hit just 4.06 million in 2025, well below the 10-year average of 5.1 million. Agents are chasing fewer deals, while competition intensifies across all markets.

At the same time, how consumers choose agents has fundamentally changed. According to the National Association of Realtors, nearly 70 percent of buyers and sellers only interview one agent. That choice is typically made before the first conversation, based on what clients find online: verified reviews, digital presence including AI search and assistance tools, and perceived hyperlocal expertise.

“We tell agents all the time, your clients are on social media, so you need to be as well,” said Brad Whitehouse, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Professionals. “You need to be present. You need to be consistent. That’s something that we could never accomplish without Renowned.”

A repeatable system to win deals

The Local Expert Marketing solutions that Renowned offers help agents earn top-of-mind awareness, helping agents attract clients instead of chasing leads.

Renowned helps brokerages ensure that their agents:

● Stay visible without being online 24/7

● Build digital trust through verified reviews and transaction history

● Earn top-of-mind awareness with clients before the first conversation

● Appear across vital digital channels with automated, reputation-based content

● Show up in AI search and assistant tools when clients look for local agents

Brokerage owner Calvin Case, Owner and Founder of OMNI Homes International, said, “Perhaps the greatest benefit we see with Renowned is a scalable way to power consistent marketing for all agents without increasing workload or complexity. It gives our agents a powerful way to drive growth by becoming the go-to expert in their local markets.”

Connecting the entire marketing ecosystem

Renowned connects every stage of the agent marketing process. The platform captures reviews through RateMyAgent, converts sales activity and local insights into ready-to-publish content via Curated Social, and automates distribution across digital platforms, including social media, Google Business Profiles, brokerage websites, and more.

“While other companies offer point solutions such as a review site, a design platform, or a posting tool, Renowned addresses the full agent marketing lifecycle, automating its Local Expert Marketing solutions across social media, search, and brokerage websites,” said Joe Duenat, EVP of Strategy at Renowned and co-founder of Curated Social.

For Erin Carmona and Ben Zallaha, Team Leaders with RealtyONE Group Mountain Deserts, it's the ease of the solution that is most appealing.

“Renowned makes it simple for us to share our story and stay connected with clients,” said Carmona. Zallaha added, “Our clients are huge fans of how easy it is to leave a review, and Social Studio turns those reviews and sales updates into polished posts that keep us visible without us lifting a finger. It feels personal, effortless, and it really works!”

Learn more about Renowned and its suite of Local Expert Marketing solutions at renowned.com.

About Renowned

Renowned is the real estate industry’s first fully integrated suite of Local Expert Marketing (LEM) solutions. Its LEM platform includes the award-winning, consumer-facing brand RateMyAgent and Curated Social. Renowned’s automated LEM engine turns verified reviews, past performance, listings, and hyperlocal insights into content that wins trust and builds agent reputation across the digital channels that matter most. By delivering always-on, done-for-you marketing, Renowned helps brokerages improve agent recruiting, retention, and results. Learn more at renowned.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.