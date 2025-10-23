New Home Sales in Texas Continue to Slide as Year-Over-Year Inventory Jumps Over 15%

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com Texas' new home sales declined again in September. New home sales across the state fell to 5,564 from 5,841 in August. That’s a nearly 5 percent monthly drop and a 2.8 percent decline year-over-year, compared to 5,722 sales in September 2024.

Sales are down and expected to decline again next month due to seasonality but December sales always have a good bounce as builders pull out the stops with promotions to close out the year strong.” — Ben Caballero, No. 1-ranked real estate agent in the US

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New home sales across Texas continued to decline in September, with total sales down nearly 5 percent from the previous month, despite a statewide inventory increase of over 15 percent from September 2024. According to the latest new home sales report from HomesUSA.com and its founder and CEO, Ben Caballero, Austin led all major markets in declines, with a 13 percent month-over-month drop.

The HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report uses Multiple Listing Service data – the most comprehensive, current, and accurate information – from the REALTOR® Associations of North Texas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. All averages are based on three-month rolling averages to capture seasonality and remove anomalies.

“Sales are down and are expected to decline again next month due to seasonality,” said Ben Caballero, CEO of HomesUSA.com. “However, December sales always have a good bounce as builders pull out the stops with promotions to close out the year strong.”

Active listings statewide climbed to 37,323 in September, up from 36,250 the previous month. Nearly 5,000 more new homes were on the market last month than they were a year ago.

Other key indicators were mixed. Days on Market increased in the state’s four largest new home markets to 109.63 days, up from 106.51 in August, indicating an overall slowing in sales pace. However, the sales pace increased in two markets as the DOM in Houston and San Antonio declined in September.

Pending sales fell in Austin, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. Their combined total dropped to 6,189 in September from 6,582 in August.

The average new home prices remained essentially flat overall in September at $428,433 versus $428,826 last month. Dallas-Fort Worth was the only major market to post an average price increase, while Austin continued to have the highest average price at $497,422.

HomesUSA.com is sharing its Texas New Home Sales Report and New Home Sales Index before the U.S. Commerce Department releases its national New Residential Sales Report for September, set for Wednesday, October 24, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern time.

About the Report

The HomesUSA.com monthly report covers closed sales recorded in MLSs by the 10th day of the following month. The report features 3-month moving averages for six essential market data points, including DOM, sales volume, sales prices, sales-to-list price ratio, pending sales, and active listings. We also provide a master chart for the 12-month moving averages for comparison. Caballero explains that the 3-month moving average indices track market seasonality, while the 12-month moving average removes seasonality and tracks the longer trend.

Days on Market Increases – New Homes in Texas (Exclusive Data)

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index showed the pace of new home sales slowed in September, as the average number of Days on Market increased statewide. Texas’ average Days on Market for new homes rose to 109.63 days from 106.51 in August, based on the 3-month moving average.

Among the state’s four major new home markets, Houston remained the fastest-selling with a DOM of 88.65 days, edging down from 89.10 the previous month. San Antonio’s DOM also improved to 96.44 days from 99.17. Austin’s average DOM increased slightly to 95.19 days, up from 94.97. Dallas-Fort Worth saw the biggest rise, climbing to 141.85 days from 132.65.

Note: New homes typically spend more time on the market than existing homes because many are listed while still under construction. Each MLS may calculate DOM differently, so direct comparisons may not always be reliable. (See Chart 1: Texas New Homes Days on Market)

Texas New Home Sales Decline

Houston led all markets with 2,005 sales, even with a decline from 2,125 last month. Dallas-Fort Worth reported 1,981 sales, down from 2,027 in August. Austin saw the steepest decline, falling to 699 from 799 in August and San Antonio’s sales also slipped to 879 from 890 last month. (See Chart 2: Texas New Home Sales)

Texas New Home Prices Hold Steady

Average new home prices across Texas were essentially unchanged in September. The statewide 3-month moving average dipped slightly to $428,433 from $428,826 in August. Compared to $429,898 a year ago, average prices were flat year-over-year.

Austin continued to post the highest average new home price at $497,422, though down slightly from $500,715 in August. Dallas-Fort Worth was the only major market to show a monthly increase, rising to $461,488 from $459,758. Houston’s average price was $402,327, virtually unchanged from $402,285 last month. San Antonio’s average also declined to $358,853 from $359,588. (See Chart 3: Texas New Home Prices)

Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio Softens Slightly

The statewide sales-to-list price ratio for new homes declined slightly in September. The average slipped to 96.70 percent, down from 96.87 percent in August.

Dallas-Fort Worth posted a ratio of 97.55 percent, slightly down from 97.75 percent in August. Austin recorded 97.20 percent, down from 97.45 percent, its fourth straight monthly drop. Houston's ratio dropped to 95.77 percent from 95.87 percent, also down for the fourth straight month in a row. San Antonio's average dropped to 96.62 percent from 96.92 percent, declining for the seventh month in a row. (See Chart 4: Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio)

Texas Pending New Home Sales Decline

Pending new home sales declined in all four major Texas markets in September. The state’s top four markets together dropped to 6,189 from 6,582 in August. That’s a 5.4 percent decline month-over-month and down from 6,543 in September 2024.

Dallas-Fort Worth reported 2,385 pending sales, down from 2,432 in August. Houston fell to 1,990 from 2,135 last month. Austin dropped to 972 from 1,077, and San Antonio declined to 842 from 938 in August. (See Chart 5: Texas Pending New Home Sales)

Texas Active Listings for New Homes Hit a New High

Active new home listings statewide rose to a new record high this year of 37,323 in September, up from 36,250 in August. That’s an increase of over 15 percent year-over-year compared to 32,337 in September 2024.

Houston posted the largest inventory in the state and the biggest monthly gain, increasing to 16,188 listings from 15,315. Dallas-Fort Worth rose to 9,227 from 9,079. San Antonio’s inventory grew to 5,863 from 5,802. Austin was the exception, as inventory was nearly unchanged at 6,045, down slightly from 6,053. (See Chart 6: Texas Active Listings)

About the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index is reported as both a 3-month and 12-month

moving average of the Days on Market for new homes listed in the local Multiple Listing

Services (MLSs) for Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Created by Ben

Caballero in December 2017, it is the first Days on Market index to track the Texas new home

market based on activity in its largest markets and includes homes listed while under

construction. (See Chart A: 12-Month Moving Averages)

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a three-time Guinness World Records title holder for “Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent – current.” Ranked by REAL Trends as America’s top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history.

He is the only individual real estate agent to reach nearly $4 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year ($3.93 billion in 2024), the first agent to exceed $3 billion (2022), the first to exceed $2 billion (2018–2020), and the first to exceed $1 billion (2015–2017). An award-winning innovator and technology pioneer and creator of SpecDeck, the world's only fully automated MLS listing platform for home builders, Ben works with more than 70 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Ben’s podcast series is available widely, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. Learn more at HomesUSA.com | Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

