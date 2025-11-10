Two real estate brokerage giants recommend best-selling AI book 'The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents'

A new AI book, The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents.has already ranked as high as No. 2 last week on Amazon’s best-seller list for real estate sales books within its first 30 days of release. Top real estate brokerage leaders are recommending "The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents" by Kevin Hawkins, a new Amazon best-seller. Kevin Hawkins, author of The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents, wears his signature blue Aloha shirt to put agents new to AI at ease, because he says, "No one's afraid of someone wearing a Hawaiian shirt."

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of real estate’s top leaders are urging real estate agents to check out a new AI book, The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents, which ranked as high as No. 2 last week on Amazon’s best-seller list for real estate sales books.

Written by Kevin Hawkins, a partner at the leading real estate consulting firm WAV Group, he is a prolific writer and the editor of REAL AI, the real estate industry's first and most popular weekly newsletter on artificial intelligence. He has published over 200 stories on real estate and AI.

His new book, edited by his son Korey Hawkins, co-creator of REAL AI, is helping agents across the country demystify AI and put ChatGPT to work in their daily business, well beyond content creation.

Industry icon Ben Caballero, the No. 1-ranked real estate agent in the U.S. since 2013 and a three-time Guinness World Record holder, says for agents, the book is “your must-have AI guide.”

Caballero, also the founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, a Top 60 brokerage, said, “Kevin has an unmatched ability to make AI practical and powerful for real estate agents.”

Mark McLaughlin, former CEO of Pacific Union and a visionary real estate leader and top advisor to Compass, recommends brokers equip their teams with the book.

McLaughlin’s quote on the back cover says, “Kevin's advice to me on how to engage and learn the benefits of AI, as well as his writing skills, are exceptional. This book delivers the AI playbook every agent has been waiting for by answering the question, ‘How do I get started?’”

Packed with practical examples and real-world prompts, The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents is built around how agents actually work. It offers innovative ways to use ChatGPT that go far beyond content creation. And there's still a big need for it: according to the National Association of Realtors' 2025 Technology Survey, nearly one-third of agents (32%) haven't used AI tools in the past year.

“This book helps agents who haven't yet taken the AI leap,” said Hawkins, who's become known as The REAL AI Guy and wears his disarming blue Aloha shirts while speaking and teaching. “Many agents don’t know where to start or are afraid to try. This book helps them quickly figure out how to use ChatGPT to save them a lot of time.”

“The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents” is available now in paperback ($19.95) and Kindle ($9.95) editions at a.co/d/dttrhZl. Discounted bulk purchase signed copies are available to MLSs and brokerages ordering directly from kevin@wavgroup.com.

About the Author

Kevin Hawkins is editor and co-founder of REAL AI, real estate’s first weekly AI newsletter, and a partner with real estate’s leading consulting firm, WAV Group. He has written more articles on AI and real estate than anyone in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

