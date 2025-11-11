Colorado-Based Consultancy Commits $100K to Enterprise AI Implementation Study

Dr. Elisa Janson Jones, the strategist behind Sovereign+’s capability-building approach to AI, bringing two decades of cross-industry leadership and a human-centered framework that helps organizations adopt AI with clarity and lasting confidence.

Sovereign+ announces AI Trailblazer Initiative offering ten organizations custom implementation roadmaps valued at $10,000 each

Most AI projects fail because they start with tools, not thinking. When organizations start with human clarity, strategy, and structure, they get results that actually last.” — Dr. Elisa Janson Jones, Founder & Principal Consultant of Sovereign+

FRUITA, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sovereign+ , a Colorado-based strategic AI consultancy, today announced the launch of its AI Trailblazer Initiative , a $100,000 investment providing ten U.S. organizations with custom AI Implementation Roadmaps valued at $10,000 each.The initiative addresses findings from MIT research indicating that 95% of enterprise AI projects fail to achieve their intended impact due to unclear implementation strategies. The program targets organizations in retail and services, education and content creation, digital products and agencies, and nonprofit sectors."Organizations need strategic frameworks before tool selection," said Dr. Elisa Janson Jones, MBA, EdD, Founder and Principal Consultant of Sovereign+. "The AI Trailblazer Initiative provides structured pathways for AI adoption based on organizational objectives and existing systems. We want to show that AI adoption can benefit companies from 1 employee to 1,000."Program Structure and DeliverablesSelected organizations will receive:• Custom AI Implementation Roadmap aligned with organizational goals• Strategic plan covering enablement, training, vendor selection, ethics, and compliance frameworks• Documentation of implementation processes for case study development• Monthly change management coaching callsThe roadmaps utilize Sovereign+'s C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™ framework (Clarity, Alignment, Leverage, Manifest), a proprietary methodology for systematic AI integration.Qualification CriteriaEligible applicants include:• U.S.-based businesses and nonprofits• Organizations in retail, education, digital products, services, or nonprofit sectors• Entities seeking structured approaches to AI implementation• Organizations willing to participate in case study documentationProfessional BackgroundDr. Jones brings 26 years of experience in business strategy, product innovation, and organizational enablement across SaaS, manufacturing, education technology, and nonprofit sectors. Since 1998, she has developed and scaled ventures, led cross-functional teams, and designed digital learning ecosystems integrating business strategy with operational execution.Sovereign+ specializes in AI implementation strategies that focus on enhancing organizational capabilities. The consultancy's approach combines business strategy design with change management principles and operational frameworks.Application ProcessApplications are open from November 1, 2025, to December 1, 2025, at www.sovereign.plus/trailblazer . The selection process evaluates organizational readiness, strategic alignment potential, and the value of the case study.Organizations selected for the AI Trailblazer Initiative will be announced in December 2025, with the implementation roadmap development to begin in January 2026.About Sovereign+Sovereign+ is a strategic consultancy based in Fruita, Colorado, specializing in AI implementation frameworks for organizations nationwide. The firm provides strategic guidance on AI adoption, focusing on measurable outcomes through structured methodologies. Led by Dr. Elisa Janson Jones, MBA, EdD, CAIC, Sovereign+ combines business strategy, operational design, and data-driven transformation frameworks.

