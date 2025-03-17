Western Colorado Photographer Earns National Acclaim for Revival of Historic 3D Technique

"Winter Rose" by Matt Janson – A nationally recognized 3D image capturing the haunting beauty of frost-laden blooms. Western Colorado photographer Janson continues to push the boundaries of nature photography with his innovative techniques. "Spring" by Matt Janson – A nationally recognized 3D image celebrating the delicate beauty of blossoming branches. This Western Colorado photographer captures nature’s renewal with striking depth and vibrancy. Behind the Scenes with Matt Janson – Western Colorado photographer Matt Janson meticulously sets up his 3D photography process, capturing the intricate details of Winter Rose. His innovative approach to depth and lighting has earned national recognition.

Colorado homegrown artists' large-format stereo photographs of seasonal botanicals featured in photography's leading publication, and display in Fruita gallery.

The response from our community has been overwhelming, with many visitors returning multiple times to experience how the images capture the dramatic seasonal transitions unique to western Colorado.” — Canvas 35 Gallery Director Carlee Burnett

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned fine art photographer Matt Janson is proud to announce that his latest work—a striking stereoptic photography series capturing botanicals representing the changing seasons of Western Colorado—is featured in the March 2025 issue of PPA Magazine . As the industry’s leading publication with a readership of over 35,000, PPA Magazine showcases the finest talent in professional photography.The immersive exhibition is now on display at Canvas 35 Gallery at FARM in Fruita. Visitors experience a mesmerizing three-dimensional effect achieved through a technique dating back to 1832. Janson’s series breathes new life into the nearly two-century-old visual technique, presenting stereo photographs in large format—a rarity in the gallery world. The series combines classic composition, negative space, and high-definition imagery."Matt's work brilliantly showcases our region's natural beauty while demonstrating exceptional technical mastery," said Canvas 35 Gallery Director Carlee Burnett. "The response from our community has been overwhelming, with many visitors returning multiple times to experience how the images capture the dramatic seasonal transitions unique to western Colorado.""People assume this was done with new technology," says Janson. "It's incredible to see the reaction when I tell them this technique has been around for almost 200 years. In an increasingly AI-driven world, I love bringing back an analog experience in a way that feels fresh and immersive while showcasing the beauty of nature."Janson’s journey to perfecting this technique spanned years of experimentation, equipment upgrades, and artistic refinement. After initially testing the stereo effect a decade ago, he revisited the concept with a clear vision—documenting local plant life across four seasons.A special artist meet and greet will be held at Canvas 35 Gallery on March 29 from 2 pm to 5 pm.High-resolution images of selected works and exhibition spaces are available for media use.About Matt Janson:Matt Janson is a Fruita-based fine art photographer specializing in landscape and nature photography. His work has been featured in publications across the U.S. and internationally, including in France, China, and Spain. A Grand Junction native and New York University graduate, Janson has dedicated his career to documenting the natural beauty of the Western Slope through both traditional and experimental photographic techniques. Learn more at mattjansonphotography.com or follow his work on Instagram and Facebook (@mattjanson_photography).About Canvas 35 Gallery:Located within FARM in downtown Fruita, Canvas 35 Gallery showcases contemporary fine art emphasizing regional artists and subjects. More information is available at canvas35gallery.com or @canvas35_gallery.

