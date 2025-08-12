Music Teacher Guild Launches Founding Board Recruitment to Shape the Future of Music Education
The Music Teacher Guild supports the important role of music teachers in society by offering mentorship, online courses, and community.
By offering accessible, relevant, and individualized professional development, the Music Teacher Guild hopes to sustain music educators in a field where attrition is rampant.
Join the Music Teacher Guild’s inaugural board to guide growth, innovation, and equity in music teacher development across the globe.
Founded in 2024, MTG bridges the gap between academic training and real-world teaching. Through mentorship, workshops, community forums, and online courses, the organization equips music educators with practical tools and support to thrive. Its mission is: Through mentorship, education, and unwavering support, we ensure every music teacher has the tools to ignite their students’ potential and create lasting musical impact.
The Guild is seeking board members with experience in music education, arts administration, nonprofit leadership, instructional design, educational technology, diversity and inclusion, fundraising, law, or entrepreneurship. Candidates do not need to be music teachers but must share a commitment to equitable access and teacher development.
“Music educators shape the cultural heartbeat of our communities, yet too often they lack the support and resources they need to develop sustainable careers,” said Elisa Janson Jones, Founding Executive Director of the Music Teacher Guild. “By joining our founding board, leaders have the chance to help build an organization that empowers teachers, strengthens programs, and ensures that music education remains vibrant for generations to come.”
Board members will participate in quarterly virtual meetings, serve on committees, and contribute to strategy, fundraising, and advocacy. This volunteer governance role requires an estimated commitment of two to four hours per month.
Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis, with priority consideration for those submitted by September 30, 2025. To learn more and apply, visit https://www.musicteacherguild.org/board-application.
About the Music Teacher Guild
The Music Teacher Guild is proudly headquartered in Fruita, Colorado, with a global network of music educators and mentors. As a fully virtual organization, MTG serves teachers wherever they are—whether in small-town classrooms, international conservatories, or online studios. For more information, visit www.MusicTeacherGuild.org.
Elisa Janson Jones
Music Teacher Guild
+1 626-566-8742
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Amplify Your Impact with the Music Teacher Guild
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.