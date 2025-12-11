Amwins Releases 2026 Outlook: State of the Market Report

Report highlights shifting market conditions, expanding capacity, AI-driven transformation, and evolving risks across key sectors

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins , a leading global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, released its 2026 State of the Market report, offering expert insights into rate movements, capacity trends and coverage developments across diverse lines of business in the United States, London and Bermuda. This annual outlook provides comprehensive intelligence spanning property, casualty, professional lines, cyber, reinsurance, construction, energy and more, equipping retailers and insureds with the clarity needed to navigate a rapidly shifting market environment.“As we move into 2026, the market continues to rebalance,” said Scott Purviance, chief executive officer of Amwins. “Some sectors are experiencing meaningful softening, while others still face pressure from loss trends, inflation and evolving exposures. Our goal with this report is to equip retailers with the real-time intelligence needed to win in a dynamic marketplace.”Despite shifting conditions, Amwins’ deep data capabilities and breadth of market relationships remain central in helping retailers navigate volatility.“With more than $45 billion in premium placements and the industry’s most extensive E&S dataset through Amwins DNA , we’re helping clients strengthen submissions, secure competitive terms and meet evolving underwriting expectations,” said Mark Bernacki, chief underwriting officer at Amwins. “The insights in this year’s report reflect our commitment to providing clear guidance amid rapid market change.”2026 Market LandscapeThe market heading into 2026 reflects a mix of easing conditions and persistent challenges. Increased global capacity - paired with advancements in data and AI - is driving competition across several lines, even as macroeconomic forces, regulatory developments and emerging technologies reshape underwriting expectations. Amwins experts provide sector-specific perspectives to help brokers and businesses navigate these developments with confidence.Key Highlights-Property Market Softening AcceleratesProperty continues to soften significantly with average rate decreases of 10%–25% driven by abundant global capacity and competitive market behavior. Carriers are expanding line sizes, adjusting deductibles and easing terms, particularly on non-CAT business. London and Bermuda markets also report meaningful softening with new entrants and multi-year capacity agreements supporting stability.-Casualty Rates Flatten, with Pressure in Tough ClassesCasualty pricing is flattening after several years of increases, particularly in high excess layers. Most accounts are renewing flat to single-digit changes, while auto-heavy risks, public entity, transportation and large fleets face the greatest scrutiny. Social inflation and litigation funding are contributing to sustained severity. New capacity in London and Bermuda continues to support competitive structuring.-Professional Lines Competitive but Diverging by ClassPolicy count and carrier appetite remain strong. D&O continues to favor buyers with flat renewals becoming standard, though early signs of stabilization are emerging. SAM, EPL in certain states and cyber-adjacent exposures face tighter terms. Consolidation, regulatory oversight and AI-related disclosures are influencing underwriting approaches.-AI Reshapes Underwriting, Claims and Coverage NeedsAI is reshaping workflows, transforming underwriting, policy analysis and client service. Amwins’ proprietary tools, including AmChat, Amwins DNA, AI-enabled workflows and data-driven placement recommendations are improving speed and accuracy, enhancing market selection and submission quality. At the same time, carriers are introducing new AI-related exclusions for algorithmic errors, data misuse and autonomous system failures, creating demand for specialized E&S solutions.-Economic Pressures and Tariff Risks Remain Important FactorsPersistent inflation, high interest rates, labor constraints, supply chain recalibration and geopolitical tensions continue to influence pricing, reinsurance structures and capital flows. While cautious optimism remains, carriers and insureds alike must stay disciplined in valuations, terms and long-range planning as macroeconomic conditions remain volatile.“Even in softening lines, underwriting discipline remains critical,” continues Bernacki. “Retailers who come prepared with accurate valuations, detailed risk data and strong narratives that differentiate their clients will continue to outperform in 2026, especially in classes where capacity remains selective.”Amwins’ scale, data infrastructure and global reach help retailers navigate variable conditions across sectors, markets and risk profiles.Navigating Change with AmwinsWith over $45 billion in premium placements, more than 100 underwriting programs, and the industry’s most extensive E&S data ecosystem, Amwins provides retailers with the intelligence and tools necessary to navigate evolving market conditions. Leveraging Amwins DNA, global market relationships and deep specialization, the firm delivers tailored solutions across multiple lines, industries and risk specialties.Explore the Full ReportAmwins’ State of the Market Report: 2026 Outlook is now available for download About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $45 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.