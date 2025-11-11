Author SE Quinn Brings Groundbreaking Tech Memoir Digital Odyssey to Book Passage San Francisco

Digital Odyssey Cover Ballast Books Logo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 20, 2025, author and internet pioneer SE Quinn will appear at Book Passage at the Ferry Building for a reading and conversation about her debut memoir, Digital Odyssey: Tech Whiz Girl Bursts Own Bubble (Ballast Books, 2025). The event celebrates Susan Quinn’s acclaimed new book, a vivid personal history from the dawn of Silicon Valley’s internet revolution.

In Digital Odyssey, Quinn traces her journey from single mother and self-taught technology CEO to founder of Wordcasters, the first live text-streaming platform, recognized in Mecklermedia’s Guide to Webcasting as the only source for text streaming at the time. Her story—equal parts innovation chronicle and personal reckoning—examines ambition, motherhood, and the search for self-worth beyond systems built to overlook both.

Lauded by Kirkus Reviews as “a hard, bracing look back at being a woman leader in the first era of the Silicon Valley grind,” Digital Odyssey is a must-read title that has received glowing reviews. Describing the book as “a revealing memoir that treats the 1990s tech world as a mirror reflecting what’s changed since then for women and for the world—and what hasn’t,” Kirkus also praises Quinn’s “wry self-awareness and sharp comic timing” throughout the book.

Quinn’s appearance at Book Passage will include a brief reading, Q&A, and signing. Guests will be treated to complimentary pours from Vinos Unidos and Caymus Vineyards, featuring red, white, and rosé selections from their award-winning wine portfolios. Copies of Digital Odyssey will be available for purchase on site and online at sequinn.com or wherever books are sold.

Event Details

Book Passage at the Ferry Building

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA

November 20, 2025 • 5:30 PM

Admission: Free and open to the public



About the Author

SE Quinn is a writer, technologist, and founder of the pioneering Web 1.0 company Wordcasters and later the early video-streaming network ToutSuite Social Club. Her work has been featured by NPR, Financial Times of London, and numerous industry publications. Digital Odyssey is the first in a planned trilogy of memoirs tracing her journey from the origins of the dot-com era to the myth of legacy; book two is set against the backdrop of Napa Valley and the ways wealth is structured, concealed, and passed along under the banner of tradition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.