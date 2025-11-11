Eberjey Co-Founder Ali Mejia Inspires Young Readers with a Lyrical Story of Creativity, Courage, and Heart

The Butterfly Studio cover

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Balloon Books is delighted to announce the release of The Butterfly Studio, the debut picture book from Ali Mejia, co-founder of the beloved lifestyle brand Eberjey, publishing on November 11, 2025. Beautifully illustrated by Marta Bianchi, this lyrical story celebrates creativity, courage, and the magic of listening to your heart.

In The Butterfly Studio, readers meet Inez, a girl who follows the rules and does what’s expected until she encounters two butterflies who design their own wings. Inspired by their freedom, Inez sets out to create something of her own. But when things don’t turn out perfectly, Inez discovers that mistakes are part of the creative journey and that what matters most is expressing her true self.

Written with poetic warmth and paired with Bianchi’s vibrant, imaginative illustrations, The Butterfly Studio invites children and families to embrace authenticity, nurture their creativity, and find beauty in the process of creating, not just the finished product.

About the Author

Ali Mejia is the co-founder of Eberjey, a brand celebrated for its signature soft pajamas. Born in El Salvador and raised in Miami, Ali always felt a pull toward creativity—but it wasn’t until she stepped away from the corporate world to build Eberjey that she realized how much she had been holding back.

Ali had believed achievement would lead to happiness—until, in her early twenties, she woke up and realized she felt deeply unfulfilled. Her soul was craving authenticity, self-expression, and purpose. That awakening led her to rediscover her creativity, embrace her intuition, and forge a new path. Now, Ali is on a mission to help others unlock their own creative power so they can see it, trust it, and make something beautiful with it.

Ali lives in Miami with her husband Carlos, their two daughters Luna and Amaya, and their dogs Henry and Toby. The Butterfly Studio is her first book.

Marta Bianchi is a creative and witty soul born and raised in Italy. She has a master’s degree in interior design from IED (the European Institute of Design). During her program at IED, Marta discovered a deep connection to illustration and its profound ability to portray the stories of women in their everyday lives. Marta creates her illustrations through a variety of mediums, using ink and watercolors as the baseline and incorporating digital tools for commercial and contemporary projects. A recent trip to China inspired her to transform her figures into large-scale paintings using Chinese ink and calligraphy brushes. Traveling is Marta’s main source of inspiration. Open and curious, she arrived at her current city of residence, Antwerp, Belgium, and never left. Marta continues to explore her art and evolve with the women she portrays.

