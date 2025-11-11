Rescue Dog Who Climbed All 48 White Mountain Peaks Inspires New Picture Book

Nina Climbs a Mountain Cover

The incredible true story of Nina, the rescue dog who showed that others’ expectations don’t have to hold you back.

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Balloon Books is proud to announce the release of Nina Climbs a Mountain, a heartwarming children’s story inspired by a real rescue dog who proved that no dream is too high to reach, by artist and debut author Elizabeth Janelle. The book will be published on November 11, 2025.

When Nina, a small pup from Puerto Rico, first arrived in New Hampshire, few believed she could become a mountain hiker. But Nina had other plans. With determination, patience, and encouragement, she not only set out on the trails but ultimately achieved an incredible milestone: climbing all forty-eight of the tallest peaks in the White Mountains.

In Nina Climbs a Mountain, this remarkable journey is brought to life through lyrical rhymes and delicate ink illustrations. Young readers follow Nina as she dreams of climbing mountains, faces doubt, finds encouragement from a friend, and discovers her own strength. The story celebrates resilience, perseverance, and the belief that even the smallest adventurers can accomplish extraordinary things.

Perfect for families, educators, and young nature lovers, Nina Climbs a Mountain is both a celebration of the White Mountains and a universal tale about courage and determination.

About the Author and Doggy!

Nina is a real-life hiking dog who lives in New Hampshire with her “squirrel” friend Elizabeth! Nina was a homeless puppy who was rescued when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017. Elizabeth adopted her the following year. The adoption agency said that Nina would never be a good hiking dog because of her size and history of living at the beach, but in the last seven years, Nina and Elizabeth have hiked all forty-eight of the highest mountains in New Hampshire together. When she is not climbing mountains with Nina, Elizabeth is an artist, a wife, and a mother to three young children.

