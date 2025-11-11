Submit Release
THE ART DOME CELEBRATES ITS OFFICIAL OPENING IN MIAMI WITH DEBUT OF BIPASHA HAYAT — RENOWNED BANGLADESHI VISUAL ARTIST

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Art Dome proudly announces the grand opening of its Miami headquarters — a new creative hub where art, design, and purpose converge. This exclusive event will feature the Miami debut of Bipasha Hayat, the distinguished Bangladeshi visual artist whose practice embodies deep artistic sensibility and emotional resonance.

Hayat’s acclaimed work, Memoir 16, received an Honorable Mention Award at the 17th Asian Biennale in Bangladesh, a national recognition celebrating her poetic exploration of memory, history, and form. Drawing from her background in fine arts and her lifelong dialogue between cultures, Hayat transforms materials such as stone, muslin, and wire mesh into contemplative meditations that bridge the ancient and the contemporary.

A celebrated national award–winning actress as well, Hayat brings to her visual art the same depth, discipline, and narrative power that have defined her multifaceted career.

Her participation at The Art Dome’s opening marks a bridge between worlds — from Dhaka to Brooklyn to Miami — and reinforces The Art Dome’s mission to unite global artists and audiences through creativity with purpose.

The Art Dome Opening Reception
📍 The Art Dome | Design District, Miami
🗓 Thursday, November 13, 2025 | ⏰ 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

A night where beauty meets meaning — and where The Art Dome opens its doors to the world.

For more information
IZZY MEDIA PR
