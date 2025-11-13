Two Honored as Wholeness of Life Award Recipients by HealthCare Chaplaincy Network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The HealthCare Chaplaincy Network (HCCN) has named two Wholeness of Life Award recipients for 2025. The honorees will be recognized as HCCN celebrates its 64th anniversary at their Wholeness of Life Gala today at Il Cortile in NYC. The Gala’s mission is to advance the integration of spiritual care in health care and to honor extraordinary contributions to the mission of caring for the human spirit.This year’s awardees are Cheryl Conwell, NP, Assistant Director of Critical Care Education and Clinical Initiatives, Anesthesiology, Hospital for Special Surgery and Priscilla Martin, Volunteer Manager, St. Mary's Hospital for Children. Both are based in New York.“Our honorees are committed to improving the quality of life for patients and their families. They exemplify the finest in caring for the whole person – body, mind and spirit,” said the Rev. Eric J. Hall, president and CEO of HCCN and Spiritual Care Association Cheryl Conwell joined HSS in 2006 and embodies the spirit of the Wholeness of Life Award through her skillful and compassionate care for patients; her exemplary teamwork within the Anesthesiology, Critical Care, and Pain Management Department; and her impact on HSS as an institution.Her colleagues describe her as someone who always goes above and beyond as she cares for medically complex patients in the PACU, OSCU, and SDU. Her holistic approach to patient care is matched by her attentiveness to the needs of staff.Conwell was promoted to Assistant Director of Critical Care Education and Clinical Initiatives due to her exceptional work mentoring and precepting nurses, her involvement in multiple nursing committees, and interdisciplinary policy development.Priscilla Martin has spent her career working with volunteers of all ages in non-profit organizations. She began working with volunteers at the American Cancer Society. Under her leadership, volunteers provided services and programs for cancer patients, their families and the public.Later, at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of NYC, Martin took on the role of Area Director for Manhattan and Queens. She found it rewarding to work with retired adults who thought they had limited skills only to have them realize how much they were needed in the volunteer community.Working at RSVP brought Martin to her first tour at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children. When she learned they were seeking someone to manage their volunteer services effort, she quickly applied, as St. Mary’s had always been an organization close to her heart. Now almost seven years later, Martin works every day with a variety of volunteers from teens to adults, all of whom are providing much needed attention, compassion and TLC to the children and young adults of St. Mary’s. While working with potential volunteers, Martin finds it rewarding to help them realize the many skills they have and can use to enrich the lives of those at St. Mary’s.Working with and for volunteers has been the experience of a lifetime and Martin could not imagine herself doing anything else.The Gala will also recognize 11 chaplains as Patient Care Honorees for their invaluable service. Each represents the meaning of Caring for the Human Spirit.“For more than six decades, this organization has led the way in the integration of spiritual care in health care through clinical practice, education, research, and advocacy,” said Hall. “During its history, HCCN has helped those faced with illness and grief find spiritual comfort and meaning, whoever they are and whatever their beliefs.”The Wholeness of Life Gala is HCCN’s single largest source of awareness-raising and revenue-raising, enabling the organization to continue its mission to improve patient experience and patient satisfaction.To donate, visit https://healthcarechaplaincy.org/donate-now/ About HealthCare Chaplaincy NetworkThe HealthCare Chaplaincy Network is a nonprofit health care organization helping people and families faced with the distress of illness and suffering to find spiritual comfort and meaning.In 2016, the Spiritual Care Association (SCA) was formed to provide education, training, and certification based on standardized, evidence-based practice and quality indicators, ensuring that the skills and performance of spiritual caregivers can be measured objectively. Most recently, SCA joined with Capstone University, thereby providing an academic base for spiritual care education and training.HCCN is now the recognized leader in education, research, and advocacy for the importance of spiritual care in health care. The SCA’s Learning Center is the most extensive and most successful online chaplain education program worldwide. Through the development of Common Standards and Quality Indicators in chaplaincy care, publication of several key foundational papers, and the annual Caring for the Human SpiritConference, HCCN’s outreach and advocacy is now felt throughout the field of chaplaincy, nationally and internationally.

