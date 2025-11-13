HealthCare Chaplaincy Names 11 Patient Care Honorees

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The HealthCare Chaplaincy Network (HCCN) has named their 2025 Patient Care Honorees. Each will be recognized for their extraordinary service at the Wholeness of Life Gala today at Il Cortile in NYC. Every year, the Gala aims to advance the integration of spiritual care in health care and honor those who have dedicated their lives to ensuring compassionate care for all.At the celebration, HCCN will recognize Patient Care Honorees – those who selflessly and tirelessly give spiritual care and comfort to those they serve. The Honorees are drawn from every level at their hospital or institution, from social workers and therapists to doctors, nurses and chaplains – demonstrating that spiritual care can be provided by all."We at HealthCare Chaplaincy Network and the Spiritual Care Association recognize our Patient Care Honorees are doing important work, and doing it well. Their ability to show caring and compassion is amazing,” said the Rev. Eric J. Hall, CEO of HCCN and Spiritual Care Association.HCCN put out the call for nominees, and the response was overwhelming. The 11 honorees chosen represent eight U.S. states, from New York to Mississippi to California.The 2025 Patient Care Honorees include:Elizabeth Bornstein, Certified Oncology Social Worker and Arts Based Therapist, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System, Sarasota, Fla.Chaplain Salvador Del Mundo, Hospital Chaplain, The Menninger Clinic, Houston, TexasDr. Irma Elisheva Diaz, Chaplain & Bereavement Counselor, Vitas Healthcare, Covina, Calif.Sonya Evariste, Higher Education Officer, LaGuardia Community College ECE, Long Island City, N.Y.Jennifer Hedrick, Director of Nursing, Anthem Hospice, Mesa, Ariz.Chaplain Sol B. Madlambayan, Hospice Chaplain, Vitas Healthcare (Hospice), Melbourne, Fla.Cynthia McGill, Hospice Nurse, VNS Health, New York, N.Y.Chaplain Gina Roes, Certified Chaplain, Atrium/Advocate Health, Lincolnton, N.C.Chaplain Florine Thompson, Chaplain/CPE Educator, Veteran Affairs-New York Harbor, New York, N.Y.Chaplain Monica Webber, Spiritual Care Chaplain, Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg, Miss.Danna Williamson, Faith Community Nurse, Carle Health, Urbana, Ill.All of the honorees exemplify the meaning of Caring for the Human Spirit.Each year, HCCN hosts the Wholeness of Life Gala in order to sustain its ministry. The Gala represents the organization’s single largest source of awareness-raising and revenue-raising, enabling HCCN to continue its mission to advance the integration of spiritual care in health care through clinical practice, research and education in order to improve patient experience and patient satisfaction, and to help people faced with illness and grief find comfort and meaning—whoever they are, whatever they believe, wherever they are.To donate, visit https://healthcarechaplaincy.org/donate-now/

