Announcing The Boisen Institute of Clinical Pastoral Training: A New Division of the Spiritual Care Association

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is pleased to announce the creation of The Boisen Institute of Clinical Pastoral Training as a new SCA Division. The aim of The Boisen Institute is to create and offer the best psychodynamic chaplaincy clinical care and training for today’s world.SCA is establishing The Boisen Institute in response to outreach from numerous members of an existing psychodynamic chaplaincy organization. In these communications, the organization’s members have inquired whether SCA might provide a framework in which they may pursue their education and professional lives as psychodynamically-trained chaplains.The Institute represents a natural progression of SCA’s activity and commitment over the past two years to the field of psychodynamic chaplaincy. This has resulted in the foundational paper, Psychodynamic Chaplaincy: Psychological and Spiritual Integration in Healthcare, published in April of this year. SCA is also currently in the process of developing curriculum to teach psychodynamic chaplaincy and is offering monthly learning sessions through their Psychodynamically-informed Chaplaincy Study Group.The Boisen Institute of Clinical Pastoral Training will substantially extend and deepen this work, and SCA is inviting all those interested to join the Institute at this time. The importance of integrity, relationship, competence, and caring will inform this endeavor. For those joining, the chapter structure and all aspects of covenant life will remain the same.While The Boisen Institute will embody academic excellence and clinical competence, it will never lose sight of the sacred calling that lies at the heart of chaplaincy. The Institute is as committed to the life of the spirit as to the disciplines of mind and heart. This foundation rests on Anton Boisen’s conviction that every person is a living human document written by the hand of God—a truth that grounds us in prayer, compassion, and reverence for mystery.The Institute’s training will therefore unite rigorous psychodynamic insight with spiritual formation, covenantal community, and faith practice. In this way, it is ensured that professional growth always flows from a living spirituality, not apart from it.Other features of The Boisen Institute:-Individuals who join this new SCA Division who are board certified through another organization will receive board certification through SCA as well. The designation will be as follows: SCA BCC-BPC (Boisen Psychodynamic Chaplaincy).-CPE units for the Institute – which will determine and maintain its own CPE model – will operate through SCA’s higher education partner, Capstone University . Capstone will create a new School of Study for The Boisen Institute. These CPE units will be fully accredited; therefore, credits from Capstone’s Boisen Institute CPE units will be transferable and usable at other colleges and universities.-Annual SCA membership – normally $95 per year – will be offered at no charge for the first year to all who join the Institute.-All prices related to renewal fees will be reduced by 50% from another organization’s pricing. These include renewal of board certificate and diplomates.The Boisen Institute welcomes individuals who are intent on staying faithful to covenant life, treating each other with respect and dignity, and addressing challenges and differences in a collegial manner."We are also seeking those interested in active participation; our intention is to create a Division wherein everyone plays an active and dynamic role," said Eric J. Hall, President and CEO of SCA.The value that the Institute offers is substantial and lasting, including full accreditation for psychodynamically-focused CPE as well as SCA board certification, which is accepted by the majority of health care entities, and hopefully soon to include the Veterans Administration.Again, SCA is creating The Boisen Institute very much in response to communications from a large number of requests. SCA has been made aware of challenges and developments that have taken place. Those reaching out to SCA have expressed a desire to move in a new direction. Through this new Institute and Division of SCA, these chaplains skilled in psychodynamic chaplaincy, an important aspect of spiritual care, will be welcomed.If you are interested in becoming part of The Boisen Institute or have any questions, please contact Angela Davis at boiseninfo@spiritualcareassociation.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.