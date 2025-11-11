Stephen Shaya, M.D. Serves as Executive Producer of Saving Superman, Critics’ Choice Award–winning Short Documentary

“Saving Superman,” the Critics’ Choice Award winner for Best Short Documentary

Akkad Holdings Marks Their First Creative Content Venture and A Commitment to Meaningful Impact while Academy Award Winner Brendan Fraser Joins Project

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akkad Holdings announced today that Stephen Shaya, M.D., has served as an Executive Producer on Saving Superman , the Critics’ Choice Award Winner for Best Short Documentary. This marks the first creative content venture for Akkad Holdings’ family office, extending its mission of advancing accessible and compassionate healthcare into the realm of storytelling and public awareness.Saving Superman tells the true story of Jonathan, a 57-year-old man living with Autism Spectrum Disorder who is affectionately known as “Superman” in his hometown of Glen Ellyn, Illinois. When his living situation was placed at risk, his community rallied to ensure that he could remain in the home and neighborhood that had supported him for decades. The film has earned widespread recognition for its portrayal of dignity, belonging, and the essential role of community in supporting individuals with autism.There is so much more to share with the world about autism and Jonathan’s extraordinary story. The filmmakers are now in development on a full-length scripted feature film based on his story, expanding the reach and impact of the message at the heart of Saving Superman.The documentary has screened at over sixty film festivals, including eighteen Oscar-qualifying festivals, and has earned multiple jury awards. It was most recently recognized with a Critics’ Choice Documentary Award nomination and received the award for Best Short Documentary.Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser has joined the film as Executive Producer and shared this. “Jonathan is the hero to ask for. And he is the one we need. It has been said that not all of them wear capes. But this one does. And with dignity as he stands his ground, a vision of determination in crimson and azure blue. Not only does he save his home from apathy but he rescues us all in the name of truth and justice. Not with brute strength but with the only real superpower there is, empathy. That is the clarion call for the American Way. I stand shoulder to shoulder with Jonathan.”For Stephen Shaya, M.D., supporting this project is a natural extension of Akkad Holdings’ mission to improve global access to healthcare and to highlight narratives that elevate human experience.“At the center of healthcare, community, and service is a simple truth: every person deserves to be seen, valued, and supported,” said Dr. Shaya. “Saving Superman brings this truth into focus. Storytelling has the ability to change how we see one another. By sharing Jonathan’s journey, the film helps create greater understanding, awareness, and empathy for individuals and families living with autism.”Dr. Shaya quoted Nathaniel Branden. “The first step toward change is awareness. The second step is acceptance.”Akkad Holdings is focused on healthcare innovation, global partnerships, and strategic support for initiatives that expand dignity and care. Its decision to support Saving Superman reflects a commitment to advancing impact not only through systems and infrastructure, but also through culture and narrative.The film is directed by Adam Oppenheim and Samuel-Ali Mirpoorian, produced by Adam Oppenheim, Sam Mirpoorian, and Julie Spiller, with Executive Producers including Celia Aniskovich and Duncan Lindsay for Switchboard Magazine, John Hoffman, Ryan Mazie, Marjon Javadi, Mike Tudeen, Marcella Tudeen, Stephen Shaya, M.D., Gary Burkart, and Brendan Fraser.The full documentary short, Saving Superman, is available to watch here: "Saving Superman" ###About Stephen Shaya, M.D.Stephen Shaya, M.D., is a globally recognized healthcare leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and faith-driven servant leader whose life’s work reflects an unwavering dedication to compassion and stewardship. Guided by a deep commitment to serving others, Dr. Shaya has devoted his career to expanding access to care, fostering collaboration, and empowering communities worldwide. He often reflects his grandmother’s favorite quote from Mother Teresa: “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”About Akkad HoldingsAkkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, M.D., whose family owns J&B Medical, a global healthcare organization providing innovative solutions to customers worldwide. Founded in 2017, Akkad Holdings aligns strategy and capital with philanthropy and purpose across a global portfolio of companies. The firm invests in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and sustainable development. Guided by its core principles, People, Purpose, and Paying It Forward, Akkad Holdings continues to build a legacy rooted in service, stewardship, and sustainable impact.

