Stephen Shaya, M.D., Speaks at Health Equity Forum During the United Nations General Assembly

Alan Burrell, Managing Director of Mercy Ships Australia, Wendy Craft, CEO of Elle Family Office and Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader at J&B Medical and Managing Director of Akkad Holdings at The Health Equity Forum Global Health Futures: Health and the Future of Sustainable Development Panel: Wendy Craft, Stephen Shaya, M.D., and Alan Burrell Stephen Shaya, M.D., outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York

UNITED NATIONS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader at J&B Medical and Managing Director of Akkad Holdings, shared his insights as a panelist at the Health Equity Forum: Health Impact FORWARD, held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).“We’re deeply grateful for Stephen Shaya, M.D.'s purpose-driven leadership, which exemplifies what it means to elevate healthcare toward a higher purpose and lasting impact. Advancing health equity is a strategic imperative that strengthens both societal well-being and economic prosperity. We invite leaders across sectors to join us in driving forward a healthier and more resilient future for everyone, everywhere,” said Enrique Arbelaez, Co-Founder of the Health Equity Forum.Organized by the PVBLIC Foundation, this flagship event convened cross-sector leaders to advance global health and accelerate progress toward a more inclusive and healthier future. Dr. Shaya joined Alan Burrell, Managing Director of Mercy Ships Australia, in a conversation moderated by Wendy Craft, CEO of Elle Family Office, for the panel “Global Health Futures: Health and the Future of Sustainable Development.”The session explored the critical link between stronger health systems and sustainable development, examining lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, the fragility of global supply chains, and the transformative potential of AI and telemedicine. The discussion also highlighted how family offices can serve as catalysts in advancing health outcomes by driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and making long-term investments.Stephen Shaya, M.D., is a globally recognized healthcare leader and serial entrepreneur who has been recognized for his commitment to expanding access and improving health outcomes worldwide. Reflecting on the event, Dr. Shaya stated, “What inspired me most was the shared understanding that health cannot be seen as an expense; it must be understood as an investment in human potential and sustainable development itself. True progress comes when capital, technology, and compassion move together, creating systems that are resilient, inclusive, and built to serve the world for generations to come.”The Health Equity Forum reaffirmed that the path toward global health equity depends on the alignment of public, private, and philanthropic sectors, working together to build sustainable, accessible, and people-centered systems of care.###About the Health Equity Forum:The Health Equity Forum is a groundbreaking impact initiative dedicated to advancing health equity and improving health outcomes for all. By fostering collaboration between leaders from the public and private sectors, the forum aims to create actionable strategies and initiatives in a multi-year effort to address health disparities.The forum aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3: Good Health & Well-Being and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities. The Health Equity Forum is supported by the PVBLIC Foundation and the founding Steering Committee members and is planning a series of impactful partnerships taking place in 2025 and beyond to advance the SDGs and achieve the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Agenda.About PVBLIC Foundation:PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact around the world. The Foundation connects public, private, and nonprofit sectors, plugging innovations into social agendas and helping governments, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations amplify their impact through original programs, creative partnerships, and strategic donor funds. The foundation has managed programs and partnerships that have reached more than a billion people in 125 countries and inspired global action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Its mission is to engage global changemakers and mobilize action for sustainable development around the world. PVBLIC Foundation has a long track record of impactful programs and partnerships that are advancing the sustainable development agenda. They work with allies from multiple sectors, including various United Nations agencies, global brands, national and local governments, media companies, and multilateral organizations.About Akkad Holdings:Akkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, M.D., whose family owns J&B Medical, a global healthcare conglomerate and best-in-class medical supply distribution company providing innovative solutions to customers worldwide. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Shaya, Akkad Holdings was created to align strategy and capital with philanthropy and purpose across a global portfolio of companies. The firm invests in sectors that advance healthcare, life sciences, technology, and sustainable development. Guided by its core principles —People, Purpose, and Paying It Forward — Akkad Holdings continues to build a legacy rooted in service, stewardship, and sustainable impact.About J&B Medical:J&B Medical is a recognized market leader in healthcare focused on enhancing quality of life, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs for consumers and businesses. Its services include insurance-covered and emergency-medical supplies, retail-at-home and veterinary products, and medical technology solutions. J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women’s Business Enterprise. For more information, please visit www.JandBMedical.com

Global Health Futures: Health and the Future of Sustainable Development Panel: Wendy Craft, Stephen Shaya, M.D., and Alan Burrell

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.