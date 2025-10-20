In a Historical Moment, Stephen Shaya, M.D. Gets Knighted at the Vatican

Marco de Guadamillas Marquess of Cortes de Aragon & Santa Catalina and Stephen Shaya, M.D. Badge of the Imperial Order of Our Lord Jesus Christ

VATICAN CITY, ITALY, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader at J&B Medical and Managing Director of Akkad Holdings, was knighted by the Imperial Order of Our Lord Jesus Christ Brazil, the successor to the Knights Templar and the only living branch preserving the Templar legacy. The investiture took place at the Private Papal Residence during a solemn ceremony held in Italy, honoring Dr. Shaya’s lifelong dedication to faith, service, and global impact.The Order of Christ is widely regarded as the most esteemed order in the world, tracing its roots back to 1319 and the original Knights Templar. It is also the only order in continuous operation since its founding, carrying more than seven centuries of Christian history and tradition. There are currently only 55 members globally, with 45 belonging to Spanish or Portuguese nobility. Outside of that noble lineage, membership typically requires the rank of Bishop or Cardinal. Dr. Shaya joins this historic brotherhood as one of only 10 individuals worldwide to receive this title based on merit and not nobility or clerical rank.Stephen Shaya, M.D., is a globally recognized healthcare leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and faith-driven servant leader whose life’s work reflects an unwavering dedication to compassion and stewardship. Guided by a deep commitment to serving others, Dr. Shaya has devoted his career to expanding access to care, fostering collaboration, and empowering communities around the world. His work is anchored in his guiding principles of People, Purpose, and Paying It Forward. At every turn, he carries with him his grandmother’s favorite quote from Mother Teresa: “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”“I am profoundly humbled to receive this recognition,” said Stephen Shaya, M.D. “This knighthood is not about titles; it is about responsibility. It is a call to deepen our commitment to faith, to serve with humility, and to bring hope where it is needed most. The legacy of the Knights Templar and the values of the Church remind us that true leadership is born in faith, tested in service, and remembered through the good we leave behind.” Dr. Shaya quoted poet Dylan Stojanovic. "Knighthood lies above eternity: it doesn't live off fame but rather deeds."Dr. Shaya was formally invested as a Knight of Merit, Imperial Order of the Lord Jesus Christ (Vatican Delegation), receiving the historic prefix “Chev.” (short for Chevalier). The Imperial Order of Our Lord Jesus Christ, tracing its heritage to the Knights Templar, represents the enduring spirit of faith and service that has guided Dr. Shaya’s journey. This recognition reaffirms his guiding philosophy of People, Purpose, and Paying It Forward, reflecting a life devoted to building bridges of compassion, opportunity, and impact.###About Stephen Shaya, M.D.Stephen Shaya, M.D., is a physician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist committed to advancing access to care and inspiring service through his guiding principles of People, Purpose, and Paying It Forward.About the Imperial Order of Our Lord Jesus ChristThe Imperial Order of Our Lord Jesus Christ is the Portuguese successor to the Knights Templar and the only living branch preserving the Templar legacy. Rooted in chivalric tradition and Christian service, the Order recognizes individuals whose lives embody faith, honor, and humanitarian purpose.About Akkad HoldingsAkkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, M.D., whose family owns J&B Medical, a global healthcare conglomerate and best-in-class medical supply distribution company providing innovative solutions to customers worldwide. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Shaya, Akkad Holdings was created to align strategy and capital with philanthropy and purpose across a global portfolio of companies. The firm invests in sectors including healthcare, life sciences, technology, and sustainable development. Through strategic partnerships with family offices, sovereign investors, and innovators, Akkad supports ventures that create measurable impact and enduring value worldwide. Guided by its core principles—People, Purpose, and Paying It Forward—Akkad Holdings continues to build a legacy rooted in service, stewardship, and sustainable impact.About J&B MedicalJ&B Medical is a recognized market leader in healthcare focused on enhancing quality of life, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs for consumers and businesses. Its services include insurance-covered and emergency-medical supplies, retail-at-home and veterinary products, and medical technology solutions. J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women’s Business Enterprise. For more information, please visit www.JandBMedical.com

