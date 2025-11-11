Real-Life Survivor of Stalking Takes Control of Her Narrative in Fictional Retelling

The Unfollow Me Duet by Kathryn Caraway now available on Amazon in paperback and ebook Kathryn Caraway, International Award-Winning Author After Dark Ink Publishing Co. Logo

Kathryn Caraway’s Novel Follows Her True Crime Memoir From After Dark Ink Publishing

Caraway’s writing is raw, lyrical, and hauntingly authentic, perfectly capturing the tension, trauma, and fragile strength of survival.” — Heather Shower (Amazon Review)

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathryn Caraway survived the trauma of being stalked and fought to bring the stalker to justice. Now an international award-winning author, Caraway shares that harrowing experience in two books—her true crime memoir, Unfollow Me , and now her fictional alternate retelling, He Follows Me , out today from After Dark Ink Publishing.“Editing the true crime memoir was so emotional that I suffered a stroke,” says Caraway. “But writing fiction was empowering and gave me control of my narrative.”He Follows Me is a psychological thriller that delves into a what-if scenario for the fictional Kathryn. The government provides her a new name and new life, but once the stalker gets out of jail, she realizes that safety is an illusion and her only option is to fight back. Says one early reviewer, “Caraway’s storytelling submerges readers in a spectacularly rich world of intrigue, romance, and danger.”“Writing this fictional alternative ending to Unfollow Me allowed me to illustrate what life after a conviction might look like for a victim of stalking,” Caraway explains in the book. “There’s a verdict, a sentence, and the assumption that justice closes the door. Nobody tells you that, on the other side of that door, I would feel locked in a world where fear, paranoia, and anxiety hum constantly. Fiction allowed me the freedom to share the truth of that aftermath.”Caraway has rebuilt her life and launched the Unfollow Me Project, which provides information and advocacy for others being stalked. She’s grateful to be able to share her experiences through her books. “Every page feels like my small way of turning fear into understanding and to remind others that victims of stalking deserve empathy, safety, and a voice.”He Follows Me, available in both print and digital formats, comes after the successful October 28 release of Unfollow Me, which was a #1 Amazon Hot New Release. That memoir recounted Caraway’s real-life story of her brief relationship with a police IT expert that turned terrifying when he refused to accept their breakup. Fighting overwhelming odds, Caraway painstakingly built a winning case against the stalker. Approximately 13.5 million people experience stalking annually , but only an estimated 0.1% of stalking charges will result in a conviction. Unfollow Me is the first published true crime memoir in which a stalker is convicted. Caraway balances raw honesty with the tension of a thriller to tell her story, which was awarded the 2024 Grand Prize winner in Narrative Nonfiction and 1st Place in Thriller/Suspense at the Chanticleer International Book Awards in April 2025.Both books in the Unfollow Me Duet are available on Amazon.com.About the AuthorKathryn Caraway lived life as the target of a stalker for years. After the perpetrator’s conviction, Kathryn founded the Unfollow Me Project to raise education and awareness of the debilitating effects of stalking, as well as to offer support to those being stalked.About the PublisherAfter Dark Ink Publishing Co. publishes meticulously crafted narratives that keep readers on the edge of their seats, blending authenticity with spellbinding fiction. Our mission is to deliver a reading experience that stay with you long after the final page is turned.

