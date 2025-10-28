After Dark Ink Publishes Debut Author’s Stunning Memoir of Surviving a Stalker

#1 Amazon Hot New Release Unfollow Me by Kathryn Caraway International Award-Winning Author Kathryn Caraway After Dark Ink Publishing Co.

Think it couldn't happen to you? Think again. Read. This. Book.” — John DeDakis, former editor on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer"

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- No one understands the horror of stalking better than the person who has survived it. Readers and reviewers alike are praising Unfollow Me, the powerful true crime memoir by international award-winning author Kathryn Caraway , which releases today.Here are some of the early reactions to Unfollow Me:"Think it couldn't happen to you? Think again. Read. This. Book." —John DeDakis, award-winning novelist, writing coach, and former editor on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer""A powerful, riveting account about a woman being victimized by a modern-day monster." —Kirkus Reviews (starred review)"An inspiring story of survival . . . the horrors of stalking and its devastating effects on the mental health of those targeted . . ." —Chanticleer Book Reviews & Media"The specificity of emotion, the physiological response to trauma, and the intellectual clarity . . . give this book its power." —Independent Book Review (starred review)"Unfollow Me kept me on the edge of my seat from beginning to end. Caraway's will to get justice in her case and her composure through it all shows a resilience that not many possess." —Memoir MagazineCaraway's raw, unflinching debut details her brief relationship with a police IT expert that quickly turned terrifying when he refused to accept their breakup, using her home network to spy on her and telling her, "You are mine. And I don't share." He stole her dog and threatened a death that she wouldn't see coming.Through her fear and fighting overwhelming odds, Caraway painstakingly built a winning case against the stalker. Now she shares her story so that she can help others."My hope in telling this story is twofold," says Caraway, "to help people understand why stalking is a crime, and to advocate for anyone experiencing something similar. I included specific strategies that helped bring my case to justice, and I'd like to see the conviction rate rise."As a result of her experience, Caraway founded the Unfollow Me Project to advocate for others struggling to free themselves from stalkers. Approximately 13.5 million people experience stalking annually , but only an estimated 0.1% of stalking charges will result in a conviction. Unfollow Me is the first published true crime memoir in which a stalker is convicted. Caraway balances raw honesty with the tension of a thriller to tell her story, which was awarded the 2024 Grand Prize winner in Narrative Nonfiction and 1st Place in Thriller/Suspense at the Chanticleer International Book Awards in April 2025.Unfollow Me is now available on Amazon.com in both print and digital formats.And that's only the beginning of Caraway's story. Her experience left her with still more to say about stalking and survival, which she incorporated into a second book, He Follows Me. This novel offers a fictional alternative ending to her real-life story that dares to ask, "What if?" He Follows Me will be available November 11, 2025 in both print and digital formats.About the AuthorKathryn Caraway lived life as the target of a stalker for years. After the perpetrator's conviction, Kathryn founded the Unfollow Me Project to raise education and awareness of the debilitating effects of stalking, as well as to offer support to those being stalked.

