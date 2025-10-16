Kathryn Caraway’s Book, Unfollow Me, Garners Critical Praise as a Must-Read Thriller and Memoir

Unfollow Me: A Terrifying True Story of a Sadistic Stalker by award-winning Author Kathryn Caraway International Award-Winning Author Kathryn Caraway After Dark Ink Publishing Co. Logo

This vital story of a sadistic stalker is impossible to put down.

If this is where true crime is going . . . I am absolutely here for it. I want stories like this. I want women like Kathryn telling us exactly how it felt, exactly what happened . . .” — Independent Book Review

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Book Review , a respected publication dedicated to celebrating small presses and independent authors, has praised Unfollow Me , calling it “a powerful story of survival . . .”Unfollow Me is a raw, visceral account of International Award-Winning Author Kathryn Caraway’s terrifying ordeal as the target of a sadistic stalker. It is a story of resilience and survival—an unfiltered look into the hidden reality of stalking and its devastating impact.“If this is where true crime is going . . . I am absolutely here for it. I want stories like this. I want women like Kathryn telling us exactly how it felt, exactly what happened, and exactly how hard it was to survive it,” the Independent Book Review wrote in their starred review. Only the top 5-10% of books are awarded this mark of distinction.“Unfollow Me has been receiving five-star reviews from advance readers, and I’m deeply grateful for every one of them,” said Caraway. “Some readers shared that they can hardly believe this story really happened. That very disbelief mirrors what I once felt myself and the same skepticism that led me to overlook the red flags that readers find so blatantly obvious. I never thought I'd become the target of a stalker.”Approximately 13.5 million people experience stalking annually, but only an estimated 0.1% of stalking charges will result in a conviction . Unfollow Me is the first published true crime memoir in which a stalker is convicted. In November 2025, Caraway will be releasing a daring work of fiction, He Follows Me, that provides an alternative ending to her true story.In April 2025, Unfollow Me was the 2024 Grand Prize winner in Narrative Nonfiction and 1st Place winner in Thriller/Suspense at the Chanticleer International Book Awards.“Unfollow Me brings awareness to the horrors of stalking and its devastating effects on the mental health of those targeted,” Chanticleer said in a glowing, five-star review.“I spent years writing in silence, wondering if my words will reach anyone. To have readers and reviewers connect with my story reminds me that the risk was worth it—that telling my story might help someone else find their voice too.”Last week, Unfollow Me hit #1 Hot New Releases on Amazon—even before its official release.The eBook is available for pre-order on Amazon.com and the paperback will be available October 28, 2025.

Unfollow Me by Kathryn Caraway | Official Book Teaser Trailer

