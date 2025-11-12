The Tennessean Hotel Brings Tidings of Comfort & Joy for the Holidays

Tennessean Tidings at The Tennessean Hotel Nutcracker Holiday Teas at The Tennessean Hotel Smoked Old Fashioned at The Tennessean Hotel

Nutcracker Tea Events and Yuletide Merriment Throughout the Hotel Invite Guests to Savor the Season

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tennessean Hotel – an urban Knoxville gem presenting a perfect blend of bespoke European boutique hotel charm and warm Southern hospitality – creates merry magic for the holidays with festive offerings and jolly happenings. From a sweet welcome of cookies and cocoa at check-in and specialty Nutcracker Holiday Tea events on select dates to a Letters to Santa station and spirited cocktails available, holiday revelers stay in the spirit all season long. Tennessean Tidings experiences include:- A warm welcome of holiday cookies and hot cocoa at check-in- Letters to Santa station in Maker Exchange for little ones to write wish lists and send off to the North Pole (with Santa discreetly mailing sweet letters back to grown-ups as a keepsake once the big guy has filled his sleigh) Nutcracker Holiday Teas – Saturday, Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 20 (tea events start at $79 per person and reservation is required)- Sugarplum-themed cocktails available in The Drawing Room (White Chocolate Peppermint Martini) and Tavern at Maker Exchange (Candy Cane Margarita) and White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha in the Coffee Shop- Tennessean Tidings holiday rates of 20 percent off best available rate available on select dates*Holiday happenings abound throughout Knoxville with festivities steps from The Tennessean Hotel including:- Downtown Knoxville Annual Peppermint Trail, Nov. 29-Jan. 5- Visit Knoxville’s Santa at the Sunsphere, Dec. 5-7- Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Tennessee Theatre, Dec. 6- Knoxville Holiday Market, featuring more than 200 makers at World’s Fair Exhibition Hall, Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14- The Nutcracker at the Tennessee Theatre, Dec. 19-20Situated along the iconic World’s Fair Park and on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean Hotel is an indulgent experience steps from downtown Knoxville’s burgeoning culinary, arts and music scene. Gracious staff welcome guests to 82 opulent rooms and suites steeped in southern hospitality with unexpected amenities from butler service and customized concierge offerings to artisan-created works adorning the polished spaces and the only tea service tradition in the region. The refined Drawing Room, along with the modern Tavern at Maker Exchange, deliver seasonally enticing crafted beverages and locally-sourced bites with a twist.To experience Tennessean Tidings at The Tennessean Hotel, call 865.232.1800 or visit online at https://www.thetennesseanhotel.com and on Instagram and Facebook.

