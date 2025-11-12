Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Announces $800,000 Bunker Renovation Project at the Ocean Course

Ocean Course at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa 8th Hole at the Ocean Course Ocean Course at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Renovation of the Jack Nicklaus Signature Ocean Course will enhance playability, consistency and elevate the golf experience at the award-winning course.

This investment underscores our commitment to the golf experience at Hammock Beach. With these upgrades, players can expect improved performance, consistency, and visual appeal throughout the course.” — Brad Hauer, Director of Golf at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront resort just south of St. Augustine, that extends along a mile of unspoiled, private cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast Florida, announced plans for a major $800,000 bunker renovation at its renowned Jack Nicklaus Signature Ocean Course , beginning December 1. The project will enhance playability, improve consistency, and elevate the overall golf experience for members and guests at the award-winning course.The renovation will be led by MacCurrach Golf Construction, one of the industry’s most respected course builders, celebrated for craftsmanship and precision. Over approximately 10 weeks, the team will install Capillary Concrete technology, new bunker liners, and premium angular sand — upgrades designed to improve drainage, durability, and long-term performance. The result will be cleaner aesthetics, firmer playing surfaces, and an improved golfing experience across all 18 holes.In tandem with the bunker enhancements, the resort’s practice chipping green will also undergo a full renovation. The redesigned area will feature upgraded turf and expanded short-game capabilities, offering a world-class practice environment that mirrors the conditions of the Ocean Course.Throughout the renovation, the Conservatory Course will remain fully open. The Ocean Course will operate under a rotating 9-hole closure schedule to allow construction to progress efficiently while maintaining high-quality play. No work will occur on Sundays and select Saturdays will be construction-free. Additionally, all 18 holes will be open during the week between Christmas and New Year’s, ensuring uninterrupted play for holiday guests.“This investment underscores our commitment to delivering a championship-caliber golf experience at Hammock Beach,” said Brad Hauer, Director of Golf at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. “With these upgrades, players can expect improved performance, consistency, and visual appeal throughout the course.”The project timeline is subject to change based on weather and other operational factors, but the resort expects completion by early 2026. Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa remains dedicated to preserving the Ocean Course’s legacy while introducing modern innovations that enhance the game for players of all levels.The grand resort presents an exceptional choice of culinary offerings, legendary golf - including the Jack Nicklaus Signature designed Ocean Course and the Tom Watson Signature designed Conservatory Course - additional resort play of tennis and pickleball and Yacht Harbor for boating excursions and wellness, fitness and spa selections, all among nine swimming pools with countless activities. The resort boasts coastal elegance among its 275 guestrooms and suites, spacious condominiums, signature homes and well-appointed public areas offering unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean.For reservations or more information, please visit hammockbeach.com. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or YouTube at @HammockBeach with #lifeathammockbeach.# # #

