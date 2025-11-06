Ocean House Announces Holiday Season Celebrations

WATCH HILL, RI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean House, a Forbes 15-Star, Five-Star Hotel, Five-Star Spa and Five-Star Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, grand resort overlooking a private, white sand beach of the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., unveils celebrations and events this holiday season, the most wonderful time of year. With twinkling lights adorning every corner of Ocean House, guests enjoy festive dining and seasonal experiences throughout the season with pumpkins arriving the first week of October.Thanksgiving CelebrationsThanksgiving Buffet in the Ballroom – Thursday, Nov. 27, 10 am–6 pm• A grand buffet with all the classics, from roasted turkey to seasonal sides and decadent desserts. Includes mimosas, coffee, tea, soda, and valet.• $140 per adult | $75 per child (6–12) | $35 per child (5 & under)Thanksgiving in The Bistro – Thursday, Nov. 27, 12–8 pm• A cozy, intimate prix fixe menu with choice of appetizers, entrées, and a plated dessert.• $105 per adult | $55 per child (4–12) | Ages 3 & under complimentaryTree Lighting – Nov. 29, 2025Festive event joined by Santa Claus with fireworks and complimentary treats. Guests are encouraged to bring unwrapped, boxed toys for donation to the Charitable Chest.• No reservations are required, and all are welcome to attend.Seasonal FestivitiesIce Cream Social with Mystic Aquarium Penguins – Nov. 28 at 1 pm• Learn about these fascinating birds and the aquarium’s conservation efforts with an ice cream bar.• $68 per adult | $48 per child (4–12) | $25 per child (3 & under)In the Kitchen: Seasonal Cooking Secrets for Thanksgiving and the Holidays – Nov. 7, 14, 21 & 28 at 3:30 pm• Guided by expert chefs, guests will learn essential tips and techniques for preparing a Thanksgiving feast like a pro - from creating rich, flavorful gravy to mastering silky mashed potatoes and crowd-pleasing sides.• $110 per personBrunch with Santa – Nov. 30; Dec. 7, 14, 20 & 21 from 10 am – 2 pm• Guests celebrate the season with a bountiful Brunch Buffet at The Ocean House hosted in the ballroom.• $115 per adult | $55 per child (4-12) | $20 per child (5 & under)Community Gingerbread Competition – Dec. 11 at 6 pm• High schools in Rhode Island are invited to complete in building gingerbread houses. The winners are announced at a celebratory reception. This event is complimentary but requires advance participant sign-up to ensure materials are available for the teams.Christmas in Song 2025 – Dec. 12 at 5:30 pm• A holiday concert of local choirs and chorus groups is hosted to benefit The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.• Open to all with first come, first seated. A freewill offering will be collected.Small Business Holiday Soirees – Dec. 4, 12 & 13 at 7 pm• Local businesses are invited to toast the season with a community holiday party featuring an open bar, food stations, and live music.• Individual tickets $130 | Table of Ten $1,150Holiday Workshops – Creative festive hands-on classes to help prepare for the season.Holiday Wreaths – Nov. 30 from 10 am – 2 pm I $80 per person• Workshop led by Art Director Lisa Szaro with all materials provided.Ornament Making – Dec. 3 & 7 at 5 pm I $50 per person• Enjoy wine and charcuterie while getting creative with some ornament-making.Cookie & Cupcake Decorating – Dec. 6 at 3 pm & Dec. 20 at 3 pm I $35 per person• Each guest receives apron, chef’s hat, and decorative sweets to follow along with our Pastry Chef.Gingerbread Houses – Dec. 13 & 20 at 2 pm I $68 per person• Enjoy some festive beverages while decorating a pre-made gingerbread house.Truffle Tree Workshop – Dec. 18 & 22 at 3 pm I $98 per person• Includes glass of wine, apron, and chef hat for workshop being led by expert Pastry Chef.New Year’s Eve Culinary Workshops – Dec. 5, 12, 19 & 26 at 3:30 pm I $110 per person• Festive, hands-on culinary experience guided by expert chefs aiming to teach the creation of hors d’oeuvres perfect for New Year’s Eve.Christmas Dining CelebrationsChristmas Eve Dinner in COAST – Wednesday, Dec. 24 from 5:30-8 pm• An exquisite four-course menu featuring festive flavors, elegant presentations, and the finest ingredients of the season. Expertly curated wine pairings, available for an additional fee.• $175 per adultChristmas Day Brunch in The Bistro – Thursday, Dec. 25 from 8 am–12 pm• Guests celebrate the joy of Christmas with a festive brunch experience and the sounds of live jazz performed in the lobby.• $110 per adults | $55 per child (4-12) | Ages 3 & under $25Christmas Dinner in COAST – Thursday, Dec. 25 from 5:30-8 pm• An exquisite four-course menu featuring festive flavors, elegant presentations, and the finest ingredients of the season. Expertly curated wine pairings, available for an additional fee.• $175 per adultNew Year CelebrationsNew Year’s Eve Black & White Ball – Dec. 31, 2025 from 8 pm-1 am, Jan. 1, 2026• Glamours black-tie event features an array of gourmet food stations, an open bar, live music, and an electrifying countdown to midnight, complete with fireworks• $275 per adult with VIP tickets and seating also availableNew Year’s Day Brunch in The Bistro – Jan. 1, 2026 from 8 am-2:30 pm• $120 per adult| $65 per child (4-12) | $25 per child (3 and under)For more information about the holiday events and happenings at Ocean House, visit oceanhouseri.com/the-holidays-at-ocean-house.For more information on happenings and events at Ocean House, visit oceanhouseri.com/events and visit oceanhouseri.com for reservations and details. Follow Ocean House happenings at @OceanHouseRI on Instagram and Facebook.# # #About Ocean HouseLocated on the scenic Atlantic coast in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, Ocean House was originally built in 1868 as a summer home attracting distinguished guests in the early 1900s. The grand Victorian hotel was a beach resort where generations of families and guests from America came ‘to summer.’ It closed in 2003 when it was deemed beyond repair, and in 2004 the concept of a new structure replicating the original exterior design was conceived. In 2010, it reopened after a $140M historic rebuild, and it features 49 guestrooms, 20 suites, and private cottage residences available for rent. Today, Ocean House is one of only 14 Forbes Five-Star hotels in the world, and a member of Relais & Chateaux.

