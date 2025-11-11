Arsenic Kitchen Releases Theatrical Debut EP, 'Handbook for the Recently Deceased'

Arsenic Kitchen in Downtown Phoenix Photographed by Daniel Miller Arsenic Kitchen on Set Arsenic Kitchen performs their new EP live at The Nile Theater for Desert Grey Festival Arsenic Kitchen poses with newly released EP Vinyl

Theatrical post-hardcore band Arsenic Kitchen has officially released their debut EP, "Handbook for the Recently Deceased."

It’s people like you, who support live music, that really makes this possible - Our EP ‘Handbook for the Recently Deceased’ is officially yours.” — Arsenic Kitchen

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theatrical post-hardcore band Arsenic Kitchen has officially released their debut EP, "Handbook for the Recently Deceased." The seven-track collection is now available on all major streaming platforms. The release follows a milestone performance for the band at the Desert Grey Festival in Mesa, Arizona, on October 25, 2025.The new EP solidifies the band's reputation for blending early 2000s alternative rock with modern post-hardcore, creating a sound that is both nostalgic and aggressive. The EP, which draws its title from the 1988 film Beetlejuice, delivers on the band's cinematic and macabre aesthetic. Tracks like the lead single, "Devil's Advocate," feature narrative-driven lyrics, intricate guitar work, and dynamic vocals that shift from melodic hooks to intense metal-core screams.Originally formed in Arizona in 2019, Arsenic Kitchen—comprised of Lucas Fulmer (Vocals, Synth), Blake Miller (Guitar), and Jonathan Bresar (Drums)—spent several years cultivating a dedicated following in the Phoenix music scene. The band became known for its high-energy, "stadium level" theatrical performances, earning them a reputation as a must-see live act. After building significant local momentum, the band relocated to Nashville, TN, to further develop their sound.The EP's official release party was held during their recent performance on the main stage at the Desert Grey Festival. Following the successful event, the band took to social media to express their gratitude to their fan base for their long-standing support."Hey you guys, we wanted to jump online and say thank you to everybody who was present at Desert Grey festival," the band wrote in a statement. "That was an incredible milestone for us that came with a lot of obstacles so we’re immensely thankful for everybody who has supported our music up to this point. It’s people like you, who support live music, that really makes this possible - Our EP ‘Handbook for the Recently Deceased’ is officially yours."The release of "Handbook for the Recently Deceased" marks the culmination of the band's foundational years and the beginning of their next chapter based out of Nashville.About Arsenic KitchenArsenic Kitchen is a Nashville-based rock band known for its fusion of 2000s alternative and modern post-hardcore. The group is recognised for its theatrical visuals and high-energy live shows that explore themes of nostalgia, heartbreak, and the macabre.

