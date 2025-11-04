Arsenic Kitchen Performs Tim Burton Themed Set at Desert Grey Festival

Arsenic Kitchen performs their new EP live at The Nile Theater for Desert Grey Festival Arsenic Kitchen in Downtown Phoenix Photographed by Daniel Miller Arsenic Kitchen on Set

Arsenic Kitchen performed a Tim Burton-themed set on the Mainstage at The Nile Theater's Desert Grey Festival to celebrate their new EP.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Phoenix-based band Arsenic Kitchen performed on the Mainstage at The Nile Theater on October 25 as a featured act in the fourth annual Desert Grey Festival . The performance served as a live celebration for their new EP, 'Handbook for the Recently Deceased', which was released the preceding day, October 24, 2025.The band's set was conceptually based on the 7-track, Tim Burton-inspired EP. This theme was reflected in the stage production, which included a coordinated light show and costumes designed to match the EP's aesthetic. The set list for the event drew heavily from the new recording, which includes tracks such as "If Only," "Devil's Advocate," and "It Happened On Fleet Street." The performance at the festival was one of the band's first live presentations of this new material.The Desert Grey Festival, founded and coordinated by Aaron Mitchell , featured three stages of rock, metal, acoustic, and spoken word artists. The event is designed to highlight regional musicians and artists, providing a platform for networking and collaboration."Arsenic Kitchen brought a conceptual performance to the Mainstage," stated Mitchell. "Their set included thematic elements that fit the festival's artistic goals."The event was also attended by music aficionado Ryan Porter . Porter, who is noted for documenting regional music events, was observed capturing documentation of Arsenic Kitchen's set, as well as other performances throughout the festival.Arsenic Kitchen is a post-hardcore and alternative rock band originating from Phoenix, Arizona, and also associated with Nashville, Tennessee. The group consists of Lucas Fulmer (vocals), Blake Miller (guitar), and Jonathan Bresar (drums). Their musical style is described as a fusion of early 2000s alternative rock and modern post-hardcore.In the period leading up to their 'Handbook for the Recently Deceased' EP, the band released several singles, including "Devil's Advocate" in September 2025. The band is also scheduled to embark on their "Distilled Alliances Tour" in support of their new music.

