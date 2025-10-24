Rock Act Arsenic Kitchen Release Cinematic New EP ‘Handbook for the Recently Deceased’

Arsenic Kitchen on Set Arsenic Kitchen EP Cover Arsenic Kitchen in Downtown Phoenix Photographed by Daniel Miller

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arsenic Kitchen , the hard rock act known for their unique dual-city identity spanning from Phoenix, Arizona to Nashville, Tennessee, has officially released their highly anticipated new EP , "Handbook for the Recently Deceased." Available today, October 24, 2025, on all major digital streaming platforms, the self-released record solidifies the band's position as a significant emerging voice in the modern rock landscape. Originally hailing from the Phoenix area, Arsenic Kitchen strategically relocated to Nashville to record their recent projects, including sessions at the famed Blackbird Studios, a move intended to harness the technical expertise and rich musical environment of their new base. This geographical duality is central to the band's sound, which critics have described as a potent and polished fusion of early 2000s alternative, modern post-hardcore, and theatrical metal-core. The new EP serves as a major statement of intent, capturing the aggressive energy of their Arizona roots while showcasing the elevated songwriting and production fidelity honed during their time in Music City. The band, consisting of Lucas Fulmer (vocals), Blake Miller (guitar), and Jonathan Bresar (drums), has spent the past year building momentum through a series of singles and touring, leading up to today's milestone release.The new EP, "Handbook for the Recently Deceased," is a deeply conceptual and cinematic work that expands upon the narrative-driven and theatrical aesthetic the band has become known for. The record functions as a cohesive concept piece, with each track operating as a distinct chapter in a larger story. This narrative explores complex themes of morality and consequence, often from unconventional perspectives. The EP’s lead single, "Devil's Advocate," which was released in advance with an accompanying music video, provides a clear introduction to this thematic world. The track features intricate guitar riffs that build into a commanding rhythmic groove, blending melodic hard rock hooks with aggressive metal-core breakdowns and atmospheric, bell-like textures. The song's story, which follows a reaper figure developing sympathy for the souls he observes, sets the tone for the entire record. The EP's title is a direct and intentional homage to the iconic prop from the 1988 Tim Burton film Beetlejuice, reflecting the band's macabre influences and focus on cohesive, visual storytelling. Furthering this cinematic ambition, the band has confirmed that "Handbook for the Recently Deceased" will also be accompanied by a short film of the same name, designed to visually represent the EP's narrative arc.In support of the new release, Arsenic Kitchen is scheduled to perform as a main stage act at the Desert Grey Festival in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday, October 25, 2025. This performance will serve as the official EP release celebration, offering fans in their home state the first opportunity to hear the new material live. The band is widely recognized for their high-energy, theatrical stage presence, and the festival appearance is expected to be a full-scale production, bringing the narrative concepts of the new EP to life in an immersive live atmosphere. This show follows an active year for the group, which included their "Distilled Alliances Tour" and a consistent recording schedule. The release of "Handbook for the Recently Deceased" marks the culmination of the band's intensive creative period and their successful integration of the Phoenix and Nashville music scenes, positioning them for a landmark year ahead. Press inquiries are directed to the band's official website.

