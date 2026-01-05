Mississippi Lottery Player Scores $1 Million Powerball Win

$30 Millionaire Maker Scratch-Off Ticket with a $1 Million Top Prize on Sale

JACKSON, MISS. – A Mississippi Lottery player rang in the New Year in a big way, winning a $1 million prize in the New Year’s Eve Powerball drawing on Dec. 31.

The winning ticket matched all five white balls, securing the $1 million prize, and was purchased at Sprint Mart #4135 in Columbus. Adding the $1 Power Play® option could have multiplied the ticket to a $10 million win.

Players have another chance to win big tonight, Monday, Jan. 5, with a Powerball jackpot at an estimated $86 million with an estimated cash value of $38.8 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the optional $1 Power Play feature that can multiply non-jackpot prizes or the $1 Double Play add-on for a second drawing and separate prize structure.

New Games in Retailer

The Mississippi Lottery has launched three new scratch-off games, headlined by Millionaire Maker, the Lottery’s first-ever $30 scratch-off, offering more than $125 million in cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $1,000,000. The game launch also includes the $5 Classic Bingo!, with top prizes of $75,000 and a 5X multiplier, and the $2 Emerald 8s, offering top prizes of $20,000. These games are on sale in authorized retailers now.

To celebrate the debut of Millionaire Maker, the Lottery is introducing its largest bonus promotion ever, with more than $200,000 in cash giveaways. Non-winning Millionaire Maker tickets can be entered for a chance to win. The first drawing will take place Monday, Jan. 19 with winner cities announced live Tuesday, Jan. 20 on the Lottery’s Facebook Live broadcast at 10 a.m.

For more details about all lottery games and promotions, visit the mslottery.com website or download the Mississippi Lottery Official App. More information about the Millionaire Maker bonus promotion can be found by clicking on the Bonus Promotions tab on either the website or the app.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $11.83 million with an estimated cash value of $5.34 million. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $180 million with an estimated cash value of $81.9 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $234,000.

1/5/26