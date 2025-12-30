Lottery to Kick Off 2026 with New Scratch-Off Games, Including First-Ever $30 Scratch-Off Game

Lottery Debuts Biggest Bonus Promotion Yet

JACKSON, MISS. – On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the Mississippi Lottery launches three new scratch-off games, including Millionaire Maker, the state’s first $30 game, bringing players top prizes of $1,000,000 and a chance to enter the Lottery’s biggest bonus promotion ever. Joining the historic Millionaire Maker are the $2 Emerald 8s and $5 Classic Bingo!

The $30 Millionaire Maker offers more than $125 million in cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $1,000,000. With prizes starting at $50, the game also features five bonus spots and multipliers of 5X, 10X, 20X, and 50X, giving players even more opportunities to win big from the very first scratch.

To celebrate the debut of the $30 ticket, the Lottery is also unveiling its largest bonus promotion ever, offering more than $200,000 in cash giveaways. Any non-winning Millionaire Maker ticket can be entered into the promotion, with the first drawing winners to be announced Tuesday, Jan. 20. For additional promotional details, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official app and go to Bonus Promos.

At the $5 price point, Classic Bingo! brings a familiar favorite to the Lottery’s scratch-off lineup. With top prizes of $75,000, the game adds extra excitement by including a 5X symbol that can multiply prizes for even bigger wins.

Rounding out the January launch is Emerald 8s, a new $2 game with top prizes of $20,000 that is sure to be a wicked good time.

All three games will be available at Mississippi Lottery retailers statewide beginning January 6, 2026. For more information on new games, promotions, and how to play, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official App.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $138 million with an estimated cash value of $63.3 million. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $45 million with an estimated cash value of $20.7 million, while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $11.13 million with an estimated cash value of $5.12 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $142,000.

