Breck Aesthetic and Wellness Announces Multi-State Expansion

Breck Aesthetic and Wellness Expands Services Across Multiple States, Empowering More Patients with Advanced Wellness and Aesthetic Care

Breck Aesthetic and Wellness Expands Services Across Multiple States, Empowering More Patients with Advanced Wellness and Aesthetic Care

As we expand our coverage, our goal is to make high-quality aesthetic and wellness care accessible to more people” — Breck Muller, MHA, PA-C

AFTON, OK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breck Aesthetic and Wellness , led by Breck Muller, MHA, PA-C , is proud to announce an expansion of its service coverage, bringing its signature blend of medical-grade aesthetics, weight management, hormone therapy, and wellness programs to a broader range of patients across multiple states.Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) in weight management, peptides, and hormone replacement, Breck Muller combines clinical expertise with a personalized, science-based approach to wellness and longevity. The practice is known for helping patients look and feel their best through tailored care that supports weight management, aesthetic rejuvenation, and overall vitality.“As we expand our coverage, our goal is to make high-quality aesthetic and wellness care accessible to more people,” said Muller. “We’re focused on empowering patients with the knowledge, treatments, and technology they need to achieve lasting health and confidence.”In addition to her clinical leadership at Breck Aesthetic and Wellness, Muller serves as Vice President of Medical Operations at Avanta Medical, where she oversees the design and distribution of advanced medspa equipment, including laser hair removal, tattoo removal, DermaPro, and CO₂ fractional laser systems. Her experience extends to medical consulting for Moxie, a national organization that supports providers launching new medspas—now totaling over 300 practices nationwide.“I personally write the medical protocols, policies, and procedures for a network of providers,” Muller added. “That background reflects our deep commitment to evidence-based practice and high clinical standards.”With its expansion, Breck Aesthetic and Wellness continues to set a new standard in integrative medical aesthetics—combining advanced technology, clinical training, and compassionate care to help patients achieve confidence from the inside out.For more information, visit https://breckaestheticandwellness.com or call (918) 271-6913About Breck Aesthetic and WellnessBreck Aesthetic and Wellness offers a comprehensive range of treatments, including weight management, peptides, aesthetic injectables, skin rejuvenation, hormone replacement therapy, and longevity services. Founded by Breck Muller, MHA, PA-C, the practice is dedicated to combining medical precision with a personalized, holistic approach to beauty and wellness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.