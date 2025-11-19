BioSymmetry Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

We’re excited to integrate Matrix® into our practice because it provides a structured, multi-layered approach to skin health for patients at different stages of their journey.” — Dr. Chris Pate, MD

GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSymmetry is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling , the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers BioSymmetry to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows BioSymmetry to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?- Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy delivery- The Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.BioSymmetry: Dedicated to Transformative Care:Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. BioSymmetry is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At BioSymmetry, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://biosymmetry.com/ or call 919-988-9332.About BioSymmetry:BioSymmetry is a medical practice in Goldsboro, NC, offering services in aesthetic care, hormone health, and wellness-focused medical support. Founded in 2010 by Dr. Chris Pate, MD, the practice was created to address patient requests for guidance related to metabolic health, hormonal balance, and overall well-being. Dr. Pate, who earned his medical degree from East Carolina University, is board-certified in Family Practice and Obesity Medicine and is also a North American Menopause Society–certified menopause specialist.The practice provides individualized consultations and medically supervised programs tailored to each patient’s needs. BioSymmetry focuses on understanding personal health goals, underlying factors, and symptom patterns to help patients make informed decisions about their care. Through its integrated approach, the practice supports individuals seeking structured guidance in wellness, hormone health, and aesthetic services.About Candela CorporationCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela’s trusted and leading IPL, RF, and laser-based platforms, including Matrix™, Glacē™, Vbeam, the Gentle Family, Nordlys, and PicoWay. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

