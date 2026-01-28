Axria Congratulates Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori on Padma Bhushan Honor

Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori standing alongside Chandra Mandalapu, Chief Executive Officer of Axria

Axria congratulates Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori on receiving the Padma Bhushan for his extraordinary contributions to cancer care and community service.

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axria extends its warm congratulations to Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori , the world renowned Indian American radiation oncologist, on being conferred the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to medicine and cancer care.This recognition is a proud moment for the Indian American community and a reflection of Dr. Nori’s decades of work advancing cancer treatment and improving patient outcomes across the world. He was previously honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015, underscoring the sustained impact of his service and leadership.Beyond clinical excellence, Dr. Nori has remained closely connected to public service and community health initiatives, including advisory work focused on strengthening cancer care systems.Axria is proud to be associated with Dr. Nori through shared community efforts. Dr. Nori is widely respected for his role in supporting spiritual and cultural institutions, including the founding of Sai Mandir USA, recognized as the first Sai Baba temple in America. Axria is honored to have been associated with initiatives connected to temple development and community centered projects that reflect these values. Chandra Mandalapu , Chief Executive Officer of Axria, said, “I am extremely proud and honored to have Dr. Nori as my mentor, and guide. This recognition reflects the depth of his contribution and the lives he has touched through his work and service.”Axria congratulates Dr. Nori and his family on this well-deserved honor and celebrates the example he sets through excellence, discipline, and commitment to community.

