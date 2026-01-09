Axria and EV Buddy Announce Strategic EV Charging Partnership Across Mid-Atlantic Portfolio

Axria and EV Buddy Announce Strategic EV Charging Partnership

10-year program expected to generate approximately $30 million in combined charging and service revenue

NJ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axria Real Estate Group (“Axria”), a New Jersey–based real estate development and investment firm, and EV Buddy Inc. (“EV Buddy”), a cleantech company focused on EV charging software and services, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy smart EV charging infrastructure across Axria-owned properties in New Jersey and the broader Mid-Atlantic region.Based on the planned build-out and projected utilization, the partners estimate the program could generate approximately $30 million in combined charging and service revenue over the next 10 years, subject to site development, utilization, and market conditions. Under the partnership structure, EV charging hardware will be owned by Axria and/or dedicated capital partners, while EV Buddy will provide its EVChargeShare™ cloud platform, charger configuration, monitoring, and operations support.Phased rollout starting with 5-site initial programThe initiative will begin with a five-site Phase 1 deployment in New Jersey designed to validate the business model across multiple property types. The initial program is expected to include:Two (2) office buildings equipped with Level 2 AC chargers for employees, tenants, and visitors;One (1) multifamily residential property equipped with Level 2 AC chargers for residents and guests;Two (2) retail locations equipped with EV Buddy’s EV Charger 2.0 DC fast chargers, designed to serve approximately four (4) to eight (8) vehicles per site, including at least one high-power Level 3 site with four (4) DC fast-charging ports.Following successful performance of this initial program, the parties intend to expand to up to twenty (20) Axria buildings in total (inclusive of the initial five sites), extend the model to additional Axria properties where the business case is attractive, and evaluate additional DC fast charging (Level 3) hubs developed in collaboration with a qualified charge point operator (CPO) and private equity / infrastructure investors, with integration to EV Buddy’s software where feasible.Across Axria-owned Level 2 sites, net charging revenue (after payment processing, network, tax, and agreed financing fees) is expected to be shared between Axria (or the applicable asset owner) and EV Buddy under a host–operator revenue-sharing framework to be finalized in the definitive agreements. Revenue structures for Level 3 DC fast charging hubs may be tailored to reflect the participation of charge point operators or infrastructure investors, while still aligning incentives for both Axria and EV Buddy.Leadership comments“EV charging is becoming a core amenity and a long-term value driver for our properties,” said Chandra Mandalapu , Chief Executive Officer of Axria. “By partnering with EV Buddy, we can move quickly with a unified strategy that supports our tenants, residents, visitors, and community while positioning our portfolio for the next decade.”“Axria brings a strong pipeline of properties and a long-term view, which is exactly what’s needed to build meaningful EV infrastructure,” said Suresh Arya, Founder & CEO of EV Buddy Inc. “Starting with office, multifamily, and retail sites—and then scaling to as many as 20 buildings—we expect to create a network of smart charging locations that serve drivers, strengthen Axria’s assets, and deliver an estimated 10-year combined revenue opportunity of around $30 million.”Key elements of the partnershipLevel 2 charging across Axria properties – Installation of Level 2 chargers at office, retail, residential, industrial, and mixed-use sites, supporting public paid charging, tenant/resident charging, and employee/fleet charging.EVChargeShare™ CPMS software platform – User authentication and access control, tariff and pricing management, payment processing, settlements, and reporting, with centralized visibility across multiple sites.EV Charger 2.0 at flagship locations – Deployment of EV Buddy’s EV Charger 2.0 smart DC fast charging hardware at selected retail and mixed-use sites, beginning with two retail locations in Phase 1, to demonstrate enhanced user experience, advanced control, and future capabilities.Selective DC fast charging hubs – Designation of certain properties as DC fast charging (Level 3) hubs, with development led by a CPO and funded in part by private equity / infrastructure capital, and EV Buddy providing software integration and, where appropriate, data, analytics, and operational services.About Axria Real Estate GroupAxria Real Estate Group is a New Jersey–based real estate development and investment company with a diversified portfolio spanning retail, office, residential, industrial, and mixed-use properties across the Mid-Atlantic region. Axria manages the full development lifecycle—from acquisition and entitlement to construction, leasing, and ongoing operations—focused on creating long-term value for investors, tenants, and communities. For more information, visit www.axria.com About EV Buddy Inc.EV Buddy Inc., headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, is a cleantech company focused on building flexible, software-driven EV charging solutions. EV Buddy’s offerings include EVChargeShare™, a cloud-based platform for charger and session management; EV Charger 2.0, a smart charger concept designed for multi-tenant, mixed-use, and commercial environments; and service models that help property owners, fleets, and infrastructure investors deploy EV charging at scale with integrated software, analytics, and operational support. EV Buddy’s mission is to reduce range and charger anxiety by making it simple to find, access, and pay for reliable EV charging.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected revenue, anticipated site deployments, and potential DC fast charging projects. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market adoption, permitting and utility timelines, construction costs, utilization rates, and financing conditions. Actual results may differ materially. Neither Axria nor EV Buddy undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

