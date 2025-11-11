A75HE by Dongguan Mingguan Electronic Technology Wins Silver in A' Computer Industry Awards

A75HE

Dongguan Mingguan Electronic Technology's A75HE Keyboard Recognized for Design Excellence in Prestigious A' Computer Industry Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of computer design, has announced Dongguan Mingguan Electronic Technology 's A75HE as a Silver winner in the Computers and Peripheral Devices Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the A75HE keyboard within the competitive computer industry.The A75HE keyboard's recognition in the A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Award holds significant relevance for the computer industry and its users. This award showcases the keyboard's alignment with current trends and needs, such as the demand for high-performance gaming peripherals and personalized customization options. By advancing industry standards and practices, the A75HE demonstrates the practical benefits of innovative design for users and stakeholders alike.The A75HE keyboard stands out in the market through its unique combination of premium manufacturing quality, personalized customization, and elite gaming performance. Innovative features like ceramic keycaps, a precision-crafted CNC machined integrated case, and the introduction of Magnetic Jade Pro switches set this keyboard apart from competitors. The modular decoration design offers extensive personalization options, catering to the individual preferences of e-sports athletes, peripheral enthusiasts, and high-end office professionals.Winning the A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Award serves as a catalyst for future innovation and excellence within Dongguan Mingguan Electronic Technology. This recognition inspires the brand to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues in keyboard design. The A75HE's success motivates the team to maintain their commitment to delivering cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of their customers, without implying dominance over the industry.A75HE was designed by a talented team including Weiping Zeng, Xiaoyong Lei, Zhuohui Li, Fuhua Han, Peiwang Chen, Qizhang Guan, Zijian Hu, Rufan Hao, and Dongguan Mingguan Electronic Technology. Each member contributed their expertise to create this award-winning keyboard.Interested parties may learn more at:About Dongguan Mingguan Electronic TechnologyDAREU, a leading brand of Chinese peripheral equipment for 19 years, ranks among the top five in the industry. With a wide range of computer peripheral hardware, including keyboards, mice, and headsets, DAREU products are widely used in gaming and office settings. The brand has a global presence, with a sales network spanning the world. Dongguan Mingguan Electronic Technology, based in China, upholds innovative ideas and integrates design, development, manufacturing, and sales. With nearly 100 patents, the company focuses on the e-sports industry, actively holding and participating in top professional e-sports events domestically and abroad.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly accomplished designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award have demonstrated a profound understanding of design principles and a remarkable ability to create products that are not only visually appealing but also highly functional. The Silver A' Design Award acknowledges the significant contributions of these designs in elevating industry standards and pushing the boundaries of design practice. Winning designs often incorporate groundbreaking innovations and evoke a strong emotional response, ultimately making a notable impact on improving everyday life within the Computers and Peripheral Devices Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and organized across multiple industries, the A' Design Award aims to identify, celebrate, and promote the world's best designs, designers, and design-oriented companies. The competition is judged by a panel of esteemed experts, including design professionals, industry leaders, academics, and journalists, who evaluate entries based on a set of pre-established criteria. By showcasing the awarded designs on a global platform, the A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind these innovations but also fosters a worldwide appreciation for the principles of good design. Ultimately, the A' Design Award strives to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://computer-awards.com

