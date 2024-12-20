Georgians Unite to Show Support for Nonprofits on GAgives on Giving Tuesday 2024

GAgives on GivingTuesday

Record Numbers of Givers Showcase How Nonprofits Unify Communities

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the season of giving, thankfulness and hope, all of which was on full display during this year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday, hosted by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN) on Dec. 3. Georgians united in showing their appreciation for the vast amount of work that our state’s nonprofits do for the benefit of all residents. After a year marked by natural disasters and a tense political contest, this was a day to acknowledge the impact of nonprofit services, their integral role in communities, and how important it is to ensure they can continue to assist families, individuals, animals, and the environment.

In all, this year's GAgives on GivingTuesday saw more than $36.3 million donated – another record-breaking total – in support of causes of all kinds, from animal welfare to healthcare, youth sports, parks and greenspaces, environmental stewardship, and so much more.

Many nonprofits used GAgives on GivingTuesday to engage donors, showing that gifts of any size can make an impact when combined with online outreach – and with official GAgives prizes, awarding funds based on the number of donations (rather than dollars raised) across a dozen different “power hours,” golden ticket contests, and leaderboard competitions. These special funding opportunities were made possible by the generous sponsorships of Aprio; Arby’s Foundation; Carr, Riggs & Ingram; Mauldin & Jenkins; and Smurfit Westrock.

“Smurfit Westrock is excited to continue our partnership with the Georgia Center for Nonprofits to recognize and reward the important role Georgia’s nonprofit organizations have in making our communities great places to live, work, and play,” said Smurfit Westrock Director of Corporate Giving Mandy Burnette. “While we encourage our colleagues to engage in their communities year-round and recognize their commitments through our Matching Gifts and Grants for Volunteers programs, GAgives on GivingTuesday provides an opportunity for us to take a moment and reflect on the role we all play in ensuring our nonprofit partners have the resources they need to fulfil their missions."

Nonprofits participate in GAgives on GivingTuesday through a variety of fundraising platforms, including GAgives.org. Accounting for every participating platform, this year's event raised over $36.3 million for Georgia's nonprofits, the result of more than 180,000 separate donations – a 10 percent increase in dollars donated and a 20 percent increase in the number of donations. (Over $3.45 million of that was raised on the GAgives.org platform, provided by the GAgives team to give nonprofits a simple but powerful way to raise funds – topping last year's GAgives.org total by 13 percent.)

Since 2012, GAgives on GivingTuesday has rallied Georgians to demonstrate their generosity in overwhelming numbers. Given the chance to showcase the true measure of their Southern hospitality, Georgians have responded by breaking records year after year, both in the number of individual gifts made and in total dollars donated.

“Georgians have faced a lot this year: continued inflation, political turmoil, and the housing crisis, to name a few, as well as a number of community-shaking disasters,” said GCN President & CEO Karen Beavor. “But regardless of the crisis, nonprofits are always ready to help their communities. While division has been a major focus of our media and our politics over this past year, nonprofits have never stopped working to unite our communities. Through GAgives, Georgians showcased once again how much they value that work and the impact it makes on all of us. And the chance to give back isn't over: These nonprofits still need your support, and you can help make a difference for them before the end of the year”

Created, executed, and overseen by GCN for the direct benefit of Georgia nonprofits, the GAgives on GivingTuesday campaign is enhanced by generous sponsors, media partners, and participating organizations. Together, their contributions and creativity amplify the impact for nonprofits, allowing nonprofits in turn to continue operations for, and enhance their offerings to, the communities of Georgia.

About GAgives

Led by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, GAgives on GivingTuesday aims to bring attention to the work and worth of the nonprofit sector. Since its founding in 2012, the GAgives movement has raised more than $155.97 million from more than 560,000 individual donors for the nonprofits across Georgia working tirelessly for positive and lasting change.

