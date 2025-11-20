Lems Shoes Champions Natural Foot Health on Life+Leisure with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Andrew Rademacher Shares the Vision for Minimalist, Foot-Friendly Footwear in Exclusive Segment on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Lems Shoes is a breath of fresh air in the footwear world, putting foot health and natural movement front and center. We’re excited for our viewers to step into this revolutionary approach.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lems Shoes, a family-owned pioneer in minimalist footwear , will be featured on the acclaimed lifestyle series Life+Leisure , hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment titled “Stepping Naturally with Lems Shoes,” Andrew Rademacher, Founder and Owner of Lems Shoes, discusses his passion for creating shoes that prioritize foot health and natural movement. The episode will air on WE TV on November 25, 2025, inviting viewers to discover how Lems is revolutionizing everyday footwear for better comfort and wellness.Founded in 2011 in Boulder, Colorado, Lems Shoes was born from Rademacher's frustration with conventional shoes that constrained the feet. Starting with just nine employees and remaining 100% family-owned, Lems has grown into a bold, innovative brand that defies industry norms. The company's minimalist designs feature zero-drop soles and wide toe boxes to promote natural toe splay, flexibility, and lightweight comfort—ideal for walking, running, hiking, and daily wear. From casual sneakers and slip-ons to rugged boots and sandals, Lems offers versatile styles for men, women, and kids, all crafted to let feet move freely as nature intended.In the Life+Leisure interview, Rademacher shares the defining moment that sparked his journey: tearing apart traditional shoes to understand their flaws and committing to designs that work with the foot, not against it. He explains the benefits of minimalist footwear, such as improved posture, reduced strain, and enhanced foot strength for everyday users. Rademacher also highlights a memorable customer story of transformed daily comfort and teases exciting new products on the horizon, all while staying true to Lems' nimble, family-driven culture that competes with footwear giants through innovation and authenticity.“Lems Shoes is a breath of fresh air in the footwear world, putting foot health and natural movement front and center,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Andrew’s story of turning personal insight into a brand that empowers healthier steps is inspiring, and we’re excited for our viewers to step into this revolutionary approach.”“We’re thrilled to feature Lems Shoes, a company that’s boldly redefining comfort with purpose and innovation,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production for Life+Leisure. “Andrew’s commitment to minimalist design and family values makes this a standout story of wellness through everyday essentials.”Tune in to WE TV on November 25, 2025 at 7:30am EST to explore how Lems Shoes is stepping up for natural foot health. Viewers can find their perfect pair at www.lemsshoes.com or select retail partners.See the full interview here: https://vimeo.com/1132497308/c7c7e3140a?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci About Lems ShoesFounded in 2011 by Andrew Rademacher in Boulder, Colorado, Lems Shoes is a 100% family-owned brand dedicated to minimalist footwear that prioritizes foot health and natural movement. With zero-drop soles, wide toe boxes, and lightweight, flexible designs, Lems offers comfortable shoes and boots for walking, running, hiking, and more—serving men and women. Proudly small-team operated with nine employees, Lems continues to innovate while staying true to its bold, customer-focused ethos. Learn more at https://www.lemsshoes.com About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at https://www.lltvshow.com

