Patricia Nash Designs Celebrates Timeless Craftsmanship on Life+Leisure with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patricia Nash Designs , a premium accessories brand renowned for its artisanal leather craftsmanship and global wanderlust, will be featured on the acclaimed lifestyle series Life+Leisure , hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment titled “Crafting Timeless Style with Artisanal Accessories, Patricia Nash, CEO and Founder, reveals how her passion for travel and vintage elegance has shaped a brand that empowers women to explore the world in style. The episode will air on WE TV on November 25, 2025 at 7:30am EST, coinciding with the brand’s 15th anniversary celebrations.Founded in 2010, Patricia Nash Designs draws inspiration from Nash’s extensive global travels and a cherished vintage handbag discovered in her mother’s closet. A family-driven company, the brand is led by Nash alongside her daughter, Jennifer Vanderink, Vice President of Operations and Strategy. With over 20 years of experience designing for global icons like Disney, Warner Bros., Banana Republic, and American Eagle—including taking a company public in the 1990s—Nash infuses authenticity and quality into every piece. Signature collections feature handbags, footwear, and leather goods crafted with Italian-tannery leathers and distinctive burnt-edge details, now expanding into men’s accessories, jewelry, and 2025 footwear and beach cover-ups for modern versatility.In the Life+Leisure interview, Nash discusses how the brand’s travel-inspired, artisan-crafted pieces stand out in the crowded accessories market, resonating with confident women aged 30 and up who value quality, style, and storytelling. She highlights the balance of premium craftsmanship at accessible prices, available at retailers like Macy’s, Dillard’s, and QVC, and shares family influences that infuse warmth into operations. As part of its 15th anniversary, the brand honors heritage with reissues and innovations, including new collections that blend timeless techniques with contemporary appeal.“Patricia Nash Designs captures the joy of discovery and the beauty of craftsmanship in every accessory,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Patricia’s story of turning personal passions into a global brand is a testament to timeless style, and we’re delighted to bring her inspiring vision to our Life+Leisure viewers.”“We’re excited to feature Patricia Nash Designs, a brand that weaves family, travel, and artistry into accessible luxury,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production for Life+Leisure. “Patricia’s journey and commitment to quality make this a heartfelt addition to our lineup of stories that celebrate purposeful living.”Tune in to WE TV on November 25, 2025 at 7:30am EST to explore Patricia Nash Designs’ world of elegance and adventure. Viewers can discover the collections and learn more at www.patricianashdesigns.com See the full interview here: https://vimeo.com/1132187713/bede330ca3 About Patricia Nash DesignsFounded in 2010 by Patricia Nash, Patricia Nash Designs is a premium accessories brand inspired by global travels, family memories, and artisanal leather craftsmanship. Offering handbags, footwear, wallets, and more—featuring Italian-tannery leathers and signature burnt-edge details—the brand blends heritage techniques with modern versatility for women and men. Available at Macy’s, Dillard’s, QVC, and online, Patricia Nash Designs celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2025 with innovative releases and a commitment to timeless style. Learn more at www.patricianashdesigns.com About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at www.lltvshow.com

