HigherDOSE Supercharges Self-Care on Life+Leisure with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Lauren Berlingeri Shares the Vision for Empowering, Science-Backed Wellness in Exclusive Segment Airing on WE TV on November 25, 2025

HigherDOSE is making wellness feel empowering and exciting, not overwhelming. We’re thrilled to spotlight how their innovative tools help women glow from within on Life+Leisure.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HigherDOSE , a trailblazing wellness brand making biohacking accessible and empowering—especially for women—will be featured on the acclaimed lifestyle series Life+Leisure , hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. In the interview, Lauren Berlingeri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of HigherDOSE, discusses how the company is revolutionizing at-home routines with innovative tools that blend ancient rituals and modern tech. The episode will air on WE TV on November 25, 2025 at 7:30am EST, inviting viewers to discover spa-grade solutions for stress relief, recovery, and radiance.Founded in 2016 by Berlingeri and co-founder Katie Kaps, HigherDOSE emerged from a mission to democratize biohacking, transforming it from an intimidating concept into fun, approachable self-care. Drawing from Berlingeri's background in international modeling and fitness hosting, the brand emphasizes intuitive, individualized health solutions tailored for women. Key products include the award-winning Infrared Sauna Blanket, which promotes detoxification and relaxation, and the Red Light Mask, delivering anti-aging benefits through targeted LED therapy. These science-backed devices help users improve sleep, mood, and recovery, all from the comfort of home.Since 2020, HigherDOSE has experienced explosive 10x growth, pivoting from in-person studios to a thriving direct-to-consumer model during the pandemic. Now retailing at major partners like Sephora, Nordstrom, and Harrods, the brand has earned accolades from Oprah Daily and Men’s Health, including Best Sauna Blanket and Most Innovative Product for its Red Light Hat. With a loyal community of over 300,000, HigherDOSE fosters connection through its High Life Blog and educational content, all infused with a bold, sexy, and playful personality captured in taglines like “Meet Your High(est) Self.”In the Life+Leisure interview, Berlingeri shares how HigherDOSE empowers women aged 25-55 to embrace their unique wellness journeys, leading the “biohack-her” revolution. She recounts the brand’s adaptable pivot in 2020, which empowered customers to take control of their health, and highlights 5-star reviews praising product efficacy. Berlingeri also teases upcoming products, partnerships, and initiatives to inspire even more people globally.“HigherDOSE is making wellness feel empowering and exciting, not overwhelming,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Lauren’s journey from the runway to revolutionizing self-care is incredibly motivating, and we’re thrilled to spotlight how their innovative tools help women glow from within on Life+Leisure.”“We’re excited to feature HigherDOSE, a female-founded brand that’s blending science, fun, and accessibility to transform self-care,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production for Life+Leisure. “Lauren’s vision for intuitive wellness perfectly captures the empowering stories we love to share with our audience.”Tune in to WE TV on November 25, 2025 at 7:30am EST to explore how HigherDOSE is elevating everyday rituals. Viewers can join the DOSE community and shop products at www.higherdose.com See the full interview here: https://vimeo.com/1134333274/719ae5f8f7?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci About HigherDOSEFounded in 2016 by Lauren Berlingeri and Katie Kaps, HigherDOSE is a leader in at-home wellness tech, dedicated to making biohacking approachable and empowering, with a focus on women. Offering award-winning products like the Infrared Sauna Blanket and Red Light Mask, HigherDOSE combines ancient rituals with modern science to support stress relief, recovery, sleep, and radiance. With 10x growth since 2020, retail partnerships at Sephora, Nordstrom, and Harrods, and a community of over 300,000, the brand continues to innovate through its High Life Blog and global expansions. Learn more at https://www.higherdose.com About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more ath https://www.lltvshow.com

